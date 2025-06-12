With Bitcoin teasing its all-time high over the past couple of days, “retail has gotten bullish,” reported blockchain analytics firm Santiment on June 11.

Analysts at the firm reported that there are more than double the number of positive Bitcoin comments versus negative across social media, which is a signal of growing retail interest.

This is also the highest ratio since US President Donald Trump was elected over 7 months ago, it added.

With Bitcoin teasing its $112K all-time high the past couple days, retail has gotten bullish. There are more than double the amount of positive $BTC comments vs. negative across social media, the highest ratio since Trump was elected over 7 months ago. pic.twitter.com/kdb4ZtDwIq — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 11, 2025

Greed Seeping into Markets

Santiment also noted that since markets move in the opposite direction of retail’s expectations, “spikes in discussion related to Bitcoin’s all-time high are solid top signals, indicating greed.”

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, is currently registering 71, which represents “greed.”

In its weekly on-chain report, Glassnode noted that this cycle shows unusual investor behavior compared to previous bull markets. Long-term holders (those holding Bitcoin for over 155 days) are taking significant profits, averaging $930 million per day, yet their overall supply holdings continue to increase rather than decrease.

This creates a “unique duality” where profit-taking is happening alongside continued accumulation, as more coins are maturing into long-term holder status than are being sold, it noted.

What will it take for #Bitcoin to break above ATH? In the Week On-Chain, we explore renewed demand around $101k, elevated Long-Term Holder profit-taking, compressed volatility expectations, and why $97.6k remains critical for short-term sentiment: https://t.co/ZTswpRDlqv pic.twitter.com/yXZhwtz3Ef — glassnode (@glassnode) June 10, 2025

CryptoQuant observed that whales show no intention of taking profits at these levels and are likely to wait for higher prices, “where significant market overheating and a bubble form, before making their moves.”

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned on Wednesday that failure to raise the US debt ceiling could trigger “the biggest crisis since 2008.”

“Default isn’t an option, money printing is,” said Swan analysts, who added: “Game theory favors the asset with a fixed supply. That’s Bitcoin.”

Bitcoin Price Outlook

Bitcoin topped $110,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, coming to within less than $2,000 of its May 22 all-time high of $111,814.

However, it has retreated slightly during the Thursday morning Asian trading session, falling back below $108,000 at the time of writing.

Earlier this week, analyst ‘Rekt Capital’ said that Bitcoin has successfully retested the $104,400 reaccumulation range high resistance as new support for four straight weeks.

“Bitcoin is rebounding from this new support base in an effort to transition into price discovery again,” he added.