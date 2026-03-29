Retail Investors Abandoned XRP but Ripple Whales Have Stepped Up: Analyst

Another analyst predicted a 30% move in the making for XRP soon.

A very “ideal situation” for XRP has developed over the past few months, claimed a popular market observer, indicating that large whales have become the dominant buying force behind the asset.

Their comments come as the price of Ripple’s cross-border token has struggled over the past seven days, posting a 5% decline and losing the fourth spot in terms of market cap to BNB.

Whales Stepping Up

Over its more than a decade of existence, XRP has become a fan favorite among retail investors, with a growing, highly vocal community. However, CW noted that the latest ecosystem moves have not been initiated by such investors. Just the opposite; the analyst said they have “lost interest in XRP.”

The silver lining in their post on X shows that whales have stepped up by adding both spot and futures XRP positions. The analyst indicated that this is a “very ideal situation” for the underlying asset.

Retail investors have lost interest in $XRP. However, whales are accumulating spot and futures $XRP. This is a very ideal situation. Retail investors’ interest has cooled, and whales are quietly accumulating. pic.twitter.com/CYslEW4N0L — CW (@CW8900) March 28, 2026

In a separate post, CW doubled down on this narrative, indicating that Ripple whales have been “continuing their accumulation for over a year.” What’s even more promising is that they “accumulate only at the bottom before an uptrend begins.”

CW explained that whales went on a massive buying spree when the asset traded between $0.30 and $1.30, and have now turned their focus on the $1.20 and $3.00 cluster.

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“They have not yet sold their holding to retail investors. They are only buying,” CW concluded.

30% Move Next for XRP?

Fellow analyst Ali Martinez noted that XRP is breaking out of a symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart. He predicted a 30% move next, but unfortunately for the bulls, the breakout appears to be on the downside at least for now.

$XRP is breaking out of a symmetrical triangle. A 30% move could follow! pic.twitter.com/vBtmnhx0Hi — Ali Charts (@alicharts) March 28, 2026

CryptoWZRD also weighed in on XRP’s recent performance, outlining the significance of the $1.34 support, which is currently being tested. The 5% weekly decline has driven the asset to just under that level now, but the analyst said XRP could bounce toward $1.43 if it maintains that line.