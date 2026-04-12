Retail-Focused Exchanges Show Significantly Higher Trading Intensity: CoinGecko

Retail-focused exchanges use a larger share of their reserves for trading than platforms that are institution-focused. Exchanges with a stronger institutional focus, such as Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken, maintain relatively low volume-to-reserve ratios of around 0.1.

This indicates that deposits are largely held rather than actively traded.

Asset Utilization Diverges

According to CoinGecko’s latest report, platforms that serve more retail traders, including Bybit and Bitget, record higher ratios of 0.3 and 0.5 on average between January 2024 and February 2026, reflecting greater trading activity.

Crypto exchanges with smaller reserve bases, such as MEXC, HTX, and KuCoin, show high asset velocity ranging from 1.44 to 2.04, which points to heavier trading volumes relative to available reserves.

Beyond differences in trading activity, CoinGecko also reported that the total value of assets held across the top 12 centralized platforms rose by nearly 70%, increasing from $152.1 billion at the start of 2024 to $225.4 billion by February 2026.

Eight exchanges recorded net growth during this period, and Binance led the charts as its reserves doubled. At the same time, Coinbase continues to hold the largest Bitcoin reserves of more than 800,000 BTC, followed by Binance.

Despite this, Coinbase has witnessed significant outflows in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Part of these funds appears to have moved to smaller platforms, as Bitget and MEXC recorded sharp increases in reserve value.

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Post-Listing Price Action

In addition to reserve shifts, the report also observed weak post-listing performance across major exchanges. Only about 32% of newly listed tokens trade above their listing price within the first 30 days. Upbit stands out with the strongest early performance, where roughly 67% of listings remain in profit, although it lists fewer tokens overall.

Next up are Binance and OKX, both at around 50%. However, gains tend to fade quickly. Between 30 and 60 days, only about a quarter of tokens remain in positive territory. Over longer periods, the share continues to decline across most platforms.

Coinbase has emerged as an exception after seeing some tokens recover after six months. By the end of one year, fewer than 10% of listed assets on most exchanges remain above their initial listing price.