There have been diverging signals across crypto markets and US politics. Ethereum (ETH) deposits to Binance have continued for five consecutive days.

In Bitcoin, the Short-Term Holder (STH) Net Position Realized Cap has surged from over negative $49 billion to more than $5 billion. Such a trend reflects aggressive accumulation by retail traders seeking exposure during the ongoing rally.

Will Crypto Rally or Reverse?

According to the latest report by CryptoQuant, in previous cycles, rising short-term holder activity has often occurred near market tops. Retail buyers tend to enter aggressively during these strong rallies, thereby creating concerns about markets becoming overheated.

On the political front, US President Donald Trump announced that Senate Republicans are finalizing what he described as “ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It pledged sweeping tax cuts, including the elimination of taxes on tips, overtime, and seniors’ Social Security income, while promising increased military spending and domestic job creation.

Trump urged Congress to pass the bill before July 4, and framed it as a marker of American economic resilience. If enacted, these measures could inject additional disposable income into households, potentially lifting short-term consumer spending. However, Elon Musk expressed concern the following day, and even warned that unfunded tax cuts risk worsening the federal budget deficit.

CryptoQuant analyst noted that while short-term economic activity may rise, the long-term risks of increasing deficits could push the US toward unsustainable debt levels and higher interest obligations.

Investor sentiment remains influenced by broader geopolitical tensions across global markets. Traders are monitoring whether increased retail buying alongside macroeconomic developments could point to an approaching crypto market top or drive a rotation into defensive allocations, including stablecoins, government bonds, and perceived safe-haven assets.

Bitcoin’s Quiet Push Higher

Amid these signals of retail-driven momentum and macroeconomic uncertainty, Matrixport offers a different lens on Bitcoin’s quiet positioning near resistance levels. The leading crypto asset has been observed to be “quietly” testing resistance levels even as US equities reach new all-time highs and ETF inflows remain strong.

Despite these supportive conditions, Bitcoin’s upside volatility has stayed muted, a pattern often seen during the summer months when markets consolidate. However, expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve are building, and traders are increasingly anticipating rate cuts as policymakers debate the longer-term effects of tariff-driven inflation.

As per the report, traders may begin to look beyond the stop-start nature of tariff negotiations and follow equities, where robust retail buying has fueled record highs. Matrixport reiterated its stance that spillover from Wall Street, particularly through Bitcoin ETFs, could become a critical factor for Bitcoin’s next upward move.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has dropped nearly 12% this year, which happens to be its worst showing in 40 years, amid Fed rate-cut expectations and rising debt concerns. Analysts suggest this weakening dollar could drive Bitcoin higher, echoing past cycles where the crypto asset surged during periods of significant dollar devaluation.