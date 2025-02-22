Data from Santiment shows that Kaito (KAITO), Sei (SEI), YAP (YAP), and Grok (GROK) are leading the discussions on platforms such as X, Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, Farcaster, and Bitcointalk.

This heightened enthusiasm coincides with steady growth in overall crypto market capitalization.

KAITO, SEI, and GROK’s Popularity

According to Santiment’s February 21 report, KAITO, the native token of AI platform Kaito, is generating significant buzz due to its listings on major exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and KuCoin.

Crypto enthusiasts are actively discussing its trading activity, price predictions, and ongoing airdrop claims. The project’s features and tokenomics are further fueling excitement, making it one of the most talked-about assets in the community.

Additionally, YAP has emerged as a key term in discussions related to Kaito due to its innovative “tweet-to-earn” mechanism. Developed by the AI platform, the YAP leaderboard incentivizes users to post about crypto on social media. After linking their accounts and crypto wallets, individuals can earn points called “Yaps” based on the engagement on their posts.

Santiment highlighted that this system has led to the colloquial use of “yap” as a unit of value or transaction within the Kaito ecosystem.

On the other hand, SEI has seen heightened attention following Trump-backed World Liberty Financial’s purchase of 547,990 SEI tokens for $125,000, on its way to amassing a $370 million crypto stash. The analysis reveals that this acquisition has started debates about institutional interest in SEI and its potential impact on the broader crypto market.

Grok is trending due to its association with Elon Musk’s latest AI initiative, Grok 3. People have been sharing their experiences with the platform’s real-time knowledge, deep search functionalities, and potential impact on the financial advisory space.

Users are also comparing its capabilities to other AI models, particularly in the context of crypto and investment strategies. The excitement is further fueled by the project being free to use.

More Trending Tokens

Other coins on Santiment’s list include Bitcoin (BTC) and Bittensor (TAO). Bitcoin remains a focal point of conversation, with analysts forecasting significant price milestones. Some projections suggest the coin could go back above $100,000 in the near future and break past the $200,000 level by 2027.

Discussions on the flagship cryptocurrency are focused on its current trading status, market cap, and external influences, such as U.S. economic conditions, which could impact its price trajectory.

Meanwhile, TAO has gained traction following its recent listing on Coinbase. This has led to speculation about its growth potential and optimism surrounding the dTAO launch.

There is also talk about its price movements, with many users expressing positivity about its future performance. Analysts suggest that the token could be entering a bullish phase after a prolonged downtrend, adding to the excitement surrounding its market activity.