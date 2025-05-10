As Bitcoin (BTC) finally breaches the $100,000 mark following weeks of teasing, a new report from RedStone is challenging one of crypto’s most repeated mantras: BTC is a safe-haven asset similar to gold.

The data-backed analysis shared with CryptoPotato suggested that Bitcoin’s best role is not as a protective hedge against inflation, but as a dynamic portfolio diversifier.

The Case Against BTC as a Safe Haven

RedStone’s report unpacks a year’s worth of correlation data between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 using 30-day trailing windows. While occasional negative associations did occur during short 7-day windows, fueling the chatter of Bitcoin’s decoupling from equities, the broader picture is far more nuanced.

According to the oracle provider, linkage values fluctuated between -0.2 and 0.4, which is far from the strong negative link below -0.3 needed to qualify BTC as a true hedge. Despite the periods of independence influenced by “market noise,” there was no sustained inverse relationship to justify the “hedge” label.

The study suggests that Bitcoin’s value lies in uncorrelated rather than anti-correlated behavior. Unlike bonds or gold, which often rise when equities fall, Bitcoin marches to its own drumbeat. According to RedStone’s analysis, this makes the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap a useful portfolio diversifier but an unreliable hedge against market crashes.

Market Implications

The firm identified two main implications for market participants. First, BTC’s low to moderate interconnection with stocks can improve risk-adjusted returns, but won’t consistently protect against market downturns.

Second, investors should be wary of short-term narratives. While Bitcoin may move independently of equities sometimes, such phases tend to be temporary, making it risky to over-allocate based on fleeting correlation shifts.

“If Bitcoin truly transitions to being treated as a safe-haven, risk-off asset, we’d witness the most profound asset narrative transformation in modern financial history,” noted Marcin Kazmierczak, RedStone’s co-founder & COO. “I believe that’s possible. But definitely not in such a short timespan as crypto believers would like it to be.”

Meanwhile, the price of BTC is commanding headlines after surging over 33% in the past month. At the time of this writing, the flagship cryptocurrency was trading around $103,577, up 4.1% in the last 24 hours per CoinGecko.

But despite the bullish momentum, it still lagged behind the broader crypto sector, with its 7.4% pump across the week failing to match the rest of the crypto market’s 8.8% seven-day rise.