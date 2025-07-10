Japanese energy consulting firm, Remixpoint, has announced that it has raised approximately 31.5 billion yen, worth around $215 million, through financing. All funds are allocated for the acquisition of Bitcoin. The company aims to hold 3,000 BTC in the near term.

However, it warned that fluctuations in the crypto asset’s prices and its own stock price could affect the plan.

Remixpoint Bets Big on Bitcoin

Following the initial acquisition, additional purchases will be based on the average stock price over three consecutive trading days. In its disclosure, Remixpoint stated that after extensive internal discussions, it has become increasingly convinced of Bitcoin’s future potential.

Although various opinions were expressed within the company, the board unanimously concluded that the move would boost corporate value from a risk-return perspective while expanding future strategic options.

“We understand the difference between seizing opportunities and playing it safe, as well as the distinction between a challenge and recklessness. We kindly ask for your continued warm support.”

The latest development comes just a day after the Japanese energy firm said that it will pay its President and CEO, Yoshihiko Takahashi, his entire executive compensation in Bitcoin. Following the move, it became the first listed company in the country to adopt this approach.

The step is in line with Remixpoint’s goal of “shareholder-oriented management,” ensuring that management shares the same economic fate as shareholders, especially as its share price often moves in tandem with Bitcoin’s price.

The decision follows shareholder feedback urging management to align more closely with investor interests. While insider trading restrictions make it difficult for executives to acquire company shares, paying the CEO in Bitcoin offers a practical alternative to share economic value with shareholders while supporting Remixpoint’s strategy of integrating crypto assets, energy, and Web initiatives.

The announcement comes amid a broader trend in Japan of companies, including Gumi, Value Creation, Metaplanet, and SBC Medical, adding Bitcoin to their strategies and balance sheets.

Semler’s Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Race

Outside Japan, corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset continues to gain momentum. For instance, Nasdaq-listed healthcare tech firm Semler Scientific acquired 187 BTC for $20 million at $106,906 per bitcoin this week. The purchase was funded using proceeds from its at-the-market (ATM) stock program.

With this latest addition, Semler now holds a total of 4,636 BTC. The stash is currently valued at around $502 million, against a total purchase cost of $430 million. This implies paper gains of approximately $72 million and places the company 15th among corporations with the largest BTC holdings.