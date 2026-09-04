Remixpoint Cuts ETH, XRP Exposure After Market Review, Keeps 1,506 BTC in Treasury

Remixpoint made ¥117.8 million ($746,800) from selling its altcoin holdings, and the gain is slated for recognition as business-segment revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

The company said its decision to dispose of all its altcoins and become a Bitcoin-only treasury was based on market conditions, the assets’ risk-return profiles, and its financial strategy.

Dogecoin Sale Ends in Loss

According to the official document shared by Remixpoint, Ethereum generated the largest profit at ¥60.2 million ($381,000), followed by Solana at ¥49.3 million ($312,000) and XRP at ¥11.5 million ($72,900). Dogecoin was the only outlier as the meme coin produced a ¥3.3 million ($21,000) loss.

Remixpoint still holds roughly 1,506 BTC, worth more than $115 million. Its Bitcoin strategy has also produced additional income through lending. The company reportedly earned 14.92 BTC in fees between February 24 and August 31. Those fees were valued at ¥164.2 million ($1 million) using the relevant month-end exchange rates.

The funds generated from this sale are being considered to expand assets in growth areas, including grid-scale battery storage, strengthen its financial foundation, and pursue other measures that contribute to increasing corporate value and shareholder value.

The Japanese energy consulting firm secured around ¥31.5 billion in financing back in July 2025, the proceeds of which were earmarked entirely for BTC purchases. Remixpoint had set an initial target of reaching 3,000 BTC.

During the same period, Remixpoint had also announced that its President and CEO would receive his full executive compensation in Bitcoin. The move made it the first listed company in Japan to adopt BTC-only compensation for its top executive. The company linked the decision to its goal of “shareholder-oriented management.” By paying the CEO in Bitcoin, Remixpoint said management would share economic risks and rewards with shareholders.

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Fresh Pressure

Bitcoin has struggled to break above $79,000 over the past few days. The crypto asset briefly fell to around $76,500 earlier this week, its lowest level since August 23. It has since recovered and was trading near $77,700 on Thursday. Ethereum also faced pressure, falling 3.5% over the past week to around $2,400.

Meanwhile, Solana recovered slightly and was trading just above $100. Dogecoin also saw a small rebound. The meme coin gained 1.13% over the past 24 hours, which pushed its price to $0.083.