In this interview, Howard Wu, Founder of Aleo and CEO of Provable (an Aleo Labs company that focuses on developing products for compliant and confidential payments, as well as creating tools for developers to deploy and manage apps on the Aleo blockchain) shares how they are rethinking privacy in the blockchain era through the use of zero-knowledge proofs.

With transparency long considered a massive cornerstone in our industry, Wu argues that true innovation lies in programmable privacy – a concept that allows users and developers to decide what data is shared and with whom.

Join us in an interesting and thought-provoking conversation centered around the fundamental beliefs of the cryptocurrency industry.

Aleo is built around the concept of privacy-preserving applications using zero-knowledge proofs. In your view, how does Aleo fundamentally redefine what privacy means in the blockchain space?

Transparency is one of the founding principles of blockchain transactions, creating a new community based on public accountability. However, as blockchain evolves, the community has increasingly recognized that absolute transparency can be problematic. Businesses need confidential transactions, individuals don’t want to expose all of their financial data publicly, and applications that manage personal data need to be able to decide what information should be public and what should be private.

Aleo is the first ZK blockchain designed with programmable privacy as a core principle, rather than an afterthought, opening up entirely new use cases that allow people to protect their application state and personal data from misuse.

Aleo is known for its vertically integrated stack—from the Leo programming language to snarkOS and snarkVM. Why was vertical integration a strategic choice, and how does it shape the developer experience on Aleo?

As developers ourselves, we wanted to give Aleo devs the simplest developer experience possible. From Leo, our Rust-based DSL, to snarkOS and snarkVM, developers have everything they need to build in one place. By abstracting away the low-level cryptography, developers can focus on the logic of their application and not the extensive cryptography knowledge that used to be needed to build with zero-knowledge.

With the Aleo mainnet now live, what kinds of real-world use cases are you most excited about, and what signals are you seeing that point to ecosystem traction?

Every time we share personal information with each other or with an organization is an opportunity for zero-knowledge to make that process safer and more secure. With that being said, zero-knowledge has immense potential to change the way we send payments online. The transparency offered by the blockchain isn’t conducive to making payments – why would we want the details of our transactions, including amount, sender and receiver, public? And more importantly, our entire wallet history is available anytime we send and receive money too.

This is blocking enterprise adoption of cryptocurrency in different finance applications, including payroll and cross-border payments. On Aleo, transactions can be sent privately and compliantly, opening up these new use cases for businesses around the globe.

Open-source is a central theme in Web3. How does Aleo balance building sophisticated cryptographic tools while keeping the ecosystem open and accessible to developers?

All of our software to run and operate the Aleo Network is fully open-sourced. In addition, our programming language, Leo, is also fully open-sourced. We want Aleo to be a decentralized and permissionless ecosystem.

We have prioritized publishing our technical roadmap to be open and visible to all community members. This level of transparency ensures projects building on Aleo know exactly what the core developers are focused on at any given moment, and when these are expected to land on the network as well.

All of our core protocol upgrades are made through collective decisions with our community. We use ARCs (Aleo Request for Comment) as our governance process, and have ARCs posted on vote.aleo.org to allow for community members to vote on the proposal. Once a quorum and minimum amount of “approve” votes is achieved, this is then moved forward onto the release pipeline.

Zero-knowledge proofs are powerful but often resource-intensive. How has Aleo approached the challenges of scalability and efficiency without compromising on privacy?

We designed Aleo to use an incredibly efficient zero-knowledge proof system, all without compromising on user or data privacy. Namely, the type of zero-knowledge proofs we use verify in mere milliseconds and are under 1KB in size. This differs in design from many other zero-knowledge proof systems out there and we’ve been able to use these properties of our solution to scale the throughput of consensus on the Aleo Network by supporting batch executions of programs and parallel verifications of transactions on the network.

As new proof systems evolve, we’ve also designed Aleo to be upgradable, so that we can incorporate newer technologies into the blockchain and allow for the network to scale even further.

Looking ahead, how do you envision the regulatory landscape evolving for privacy-preserving blockchains, and what role do you see Aleo playing in shaping that future?

I believe we’ll reach a balanced state that recognizes the need for oversight but also the need for privacy. We’re already seeing privacy as a fundamental right gaining ground culturally, and it’s a matter of time before regulatory standards evolve to meet it.

By building compliance tools directly into our platform, we’re positioning Aleo to be ahead of the curve addressing any potential future regulations while maintaining With all state on Aleo private-by-default, payments made on Aleo utilize an account view key to decrypt and read transactions. Developers are able to control which parties see what transaction data, allowing for more granular compliance control.

