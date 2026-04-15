RaveDAO (RAVE) Enters Top 30 Alts, Bitcoin (BTC) Slides to $74K: Market Watch

RAVE has skyrocketed by another 30% in the past 24 hours alone and set a new ATH.

Bitcoin reached a multi-week peak at just over $76,000 yesterday after an impressive rally, but the asset faced an immediate rejection there and now trades two grand lower.

Most altcoins have also turned red today, aside from RAVE, which continues to perform in a different world.

BTC Stopped at $76K

After last week’s positive developments on the US-Iran front in terms of a two-week ceasefire, bitcoin recorded impressive gains and reclaimed the coveted $70,000 level. It kept climbing as the week progressed, and soared to almost $74,000 on Saturday before the highly anticipated peace talks between the two countries’ delegations in Pakistan.

However, it dumped to $70,500 in the hours after US Vice President JD Vance announced that the two sides failed to reach an agreement. However, it defended the $70,000 support and surged once again on Tuesday morning after more reports hinted at further de-escalation in the war.

Bitcoin climbed to a monthly high of $76,000 on most exchanges, adding over five grand in 36 hours. However, it was stopped there and driven south by two grand. Consequently, it currently fights to stay above $74,000.

Its market capitalization has slipped to $1.480 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts continues to sit well above 57%.

RAVE Keeps Pumping

RaveDAO’s native token has been crypto’s rockstar over the past ten days or so, surging by over 6,000% in a week at one point. The past 24 hours didn’t disappoint as the asset saw another all-time high after a double-digit surge. It has now entered the top 30 alts by market cap.

In contrast, most other larger-cap alts are in the red. Ethereum is down toward $2,300 after a 2.3% decline, while SOL has dropped by over 3% to $83. XRP, BNB, DOGE, HYPE, LINK, and XMR have also marked some losses, while CC and NEAR have plunged by more than 5%.

The total crypto market cap has lost around $40 billion since yesterday’s peak and is below $2.6 trillion on CG now.