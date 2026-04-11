RaveDAO Explodes Into Top 100 With Triple-Digit Gains, BTC Tapped 3-Week Peak: Weekend Watch

Although the truce in the Middle East has not resulted in all the promised developments, bitcoin’s price continued to climb in the past 24 hours and tapped a new three-week peak of just over $73,000.

Most larger-cap alts are also in the green today, with ETH reclaiming the $2,200 level, while HYPE has soared past $40.

BTC Sees New Local High

The previous weekend went sideways for bitcoin, as the asset failed to move out of the $66,000-$67,000 range. However, Monday began with a price pump to just over $70,000 after reports emerged that the US and Iran had begun negotiations despite Trump’s deadline expiration nearing.

Once other reports denied the previous one, BTC dipped below $68,000. However, it skyrocketed on Tuesday morning after the two sides indeed announced a two-week cease-fire, which could lead to a permanent peace. BTC jumped to almost $73,000 at the time, especially after the FT said Iran wants ships to pay tolls in bitcoin.

Even the significantly increasing CPI numbers for March couldn’t shake BTC as the asset tapped $73,500 hours ago to mark its highest price level since March 18. It trades just inches below $73,000 now, but its market cap has risen to $1.455 trillion on CG. Its dominance over the altcoins has increased by over 1% in the past week and now sits above 57%.

RAVE’s Day

RaveDAO’s RAVE has flown into the top 100 alts by market cap after a 100% surge daily and a massive 700% jump in the past week. DASH is the other big gainer now, rocketing by 13% to over $45. SIREN is back to $0.80 after a 10% pump.

Most larger-cap alts are also in the green but in a modest manner. Ethereum is above $2,200 after a 2.3% rise, while BNB is north of $600 after a 1% increase. HYPE has reclaimed the $40 level after a 5% jump, while WLFI, XMR, and CC are slightly in the red.

The total crypto market cap has added over $100 billion since last week and stands at $2.530 trillion as of press time.