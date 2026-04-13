RAVE Defies Physics With 3,500% Weekly Pump, BTC Slips Below $71K: Market Watch

RaveDAO's native token continues to trade in a world of its own, posting massive double-digit hourly gains and triple-digit daily pumps.

The negative developments on the US/Israel-Iran war front have expectedly harmed bitcoin’s price moves, as the asset slipped to $70,500 earlier today for the first time since last Thursday.

While most larger-cap alts have marked minor daily losses or gains, RaveDAO’s RAVE continues to perform in a highly impressive and hard-to-believe manner, skyrocketing to $9 today.

BTC Down Again

The primary cryptocurrency exploded last Tuesday morning when the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire, which was the beginning of longer negotiations, perhaps leading to a permanent peace deal. Although the next several days were quite controversial in terms of information on the matter, with some sources questioning the state of the ceasefire, BTC kept posting mostly gains.

The asset peaked on Saturday morning, just hours before the two delegations from the US and Iran were supposed to meet in Pakistan at over $73,500. However, once US Vice President JD Vance announced that the two parties had failed to reach an agreement, BTC instantly dipped by more than two grand.

More pain came earlier this morning after US President Trump’s first comments on the failed talks, as well as his threats for 50% tariffs against countries providing weapons to Iran, including China.

For now, BTC trades below $71,000, its market cap has slipped to $1.415 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is down to 56.8% on CG.

RaveDAO’s World

The past week has seen a clear winner in terms of gains – RaveDAO’s RAVE. The asset has skyrocketed by a mind-blowing 3,600% since this time last Monday. It’s up by over 230% on a daily scale. Even the hourly performance is out of this world, as it has jumped by 18% in 60 minutes to market a new all-time high of almost $10 earlier today. It has also found a place within the top 50 alts by market cap.

Most other larger-cap alts are quite sluggish. ETH is below $2,200 after a 1.5% decline, BNB remains beneath $600, while XRP is inches above $1.32.

The total crypto market cap has shed over $30 billion in a day and is below $2.5 trillion as of press time.