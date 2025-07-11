In a rare but potentially telling market shift, Ethereum futures volume overtook Bitcoin’s over a 24-hour period, recording $62.1 billion compared to BTC’s $61.7 billion on July 10.

This reversal, highlighted by market analytics platform Glassnode, may suggest a subtle but meaningful rotation in trader sentiment. While the OG cryptocurrency remains the market leader in price and dominance, Ethereum’s uptick could point to growing confidence in its ecosystem.

Catalysts Driving the Ethereum Surge

Several converging factors could explain this sudden dominance, including growing institutional confidence in the second-largest crypto by market cap, as evidenced by Bit Digital’s recent move to convert its entire $173 million BTC treasury into Ethereum.

We also recently saw deep-pocketed investors scoop up 200,000 ETH worth more than half a billion dollars over a two-day period. Not only did they boost their collective holdings to 22% of ETH’s supply, but they also indicated their long-term conviction in the asset.

Additionally, there’s anticipation building around potential approvals by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of staking within spot Ethereum ETFs. According to K33 Research, this could push up the price of ETH far more significantly than has been done by technical upgrades to the network.

And while Bitcoin may have reached a new all-time high (ATH) past $113,000, the flip arrived just as ETH recorded a sizable uptick of its own, hitting $2,810 at one point, to move closer to a key resistance level not breached since February.

Analysts like Daan Crypto Trades argue that a break above $2,800 could trigger liquidations that would ignite “a lot of momentum,” which might see Ethereum reach $3,000 and beyond.

Market Mechanics

Interestingly, during BTC’s run to the new ATH, Glassnode observed a curious shift in the structure of the futures market.

In late June, rising Bitcoin prices were met with declining open interest, possibly indicating short squeezes; however, this time, open interest went up alongside BTC’s price, suggesting fresh long positions were entering the market.

Despite Ethereum’s strong showing, caution remains warranted. Bitcoin still commands a greater share of institutional products and remains the macro barometer for crypto.