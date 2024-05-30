London-based financial technology company Ramp has expanded its crypto-to-fiat off-ramp services to include SEPA money transfers across Europe, creating a network of seamless and instant cashing out among users.

According to an official announcement sent to CryptoPotato, Ramp has added more than 35 local currencies to its Visa and Mastercard payout options. This expansion would enable users in supported countries to sell their crypto assets and have the appropriate amounts added directly to their credit and debit cards.

Ramp Expands Payout Currency Support

The new fiat currencies added to Ramp’s payout options include the Mexican peso, the Brazilian real, and the Malaysian ringgit. Users can now avoid the high exchange fees associated with transacting with banks by trading cryptocurrencies in their local currencies.

Ramp’s users will not just skip high transaction fees but also explore a two-way path to the web3 ecosystem, onboarding into the space with their local currencies and swapping their crypto assets back to the same currencies when needed.

“At Ramp, we understand that many of our users still need to use traditional fiat currencies in their daily lives. That’s why we ensure seamless cashing out by allowing users to choose their preferred payment method and currency,” commented Ramp CEO Szymon Sypniewicz.

With time, Ramp will introduce support for additional localized payment and payout methods targeting users in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and other regions.

“Ramp’s off-ramp has long been the benchmark for coverage, transaction speed, and pricing in the market, and we’re committed to maintaining this standard by staying closely connected and relevant to our users’ needs all over the globe,” Sypniewicz added.

Driving Mainstream Crypto Adoption

Ramp claims to be a leader in the crypto-to-fiat off-ramp space, with support for more than 40 tokens and a reach spanning 130 countries. The company said it is focused on driving the mainstream adoption of crypto assets by maximizing the number of supported payment options for users.

The company insists it was the first major off-ramp platform to introduce real-time payments in the United States and pioneer Visa and Mastercard global payouts. With the inclusion of SEPA in its services, the firm will offer cost-effective real-time cross-border payouts for European users.

Meanwhile, Ramp’s payment methods go beyond credit and debit cards and include bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and the Brazilian instant payment ecosystem known as PIX.