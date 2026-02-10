RAIN Explodes by 20% Daily, Bitcoin Stalls Below $70K: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price recovery attempts were once again halted at just over $70,000, and the asset now sits over a grand lower.
Most larger-cap altcoins have remained sluggish on a daily scale, aside from ZEC, which has jumped by 5.5%, and HYPE, which has dropped by over 5%.
BTC Stopped at $70K
The primary cryptocurrency’s recent price movements raised a lot of questions about the state of the market. The asset stood at $90,000 on January 28 but plunged hard in the following week or so. In fact, the culmination, at least for now, took place last Friday morning when it dropped to $60,000 for the first time in well over a year.
This meant that BTC had lost $30,000 in the span of under 200 hours. After such a calamity, it was expected that there would be some sort of rebound, which took place immediately on Friday. In a matter of less than one trading day, the cryptocurrency surged by $12,000 and tapped $72,000 by Saturday morning.
However, it couldn’t proceed further and slipped below $70,000, where it spent most of the weekend. It tried to initiate another leg up on Monday but was stopped on a couple of occasions at $71,000 and $72,000. It has declined slightly since that local peak and now sits at $69,000.
Its market cap has declined to $1.380 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts stands firm at 57%.
RAIN Keeps Going
Ethereum continues to fight to stay above $2,000 after a minor daily decline. TRX has slipped by a similar percentage as well. In contrast, XRP has jumped above $1.40 after a 3% increase. BNB, SOL, BCH, and ADA are also in the green, led by ZEC’s impressive 6% surge to $242.
HYPE, on the other hand, has dropped by 5.5% daily and now struggles below $30. RAIN has taken the main stage in terms of daily gains, having soared by almost 20% to well over $0.01. The other notable gainers now are NEXO, ASTER, and M.
The total crypto market cap has remained relatively still since yesterday at just over $2.420 trillion on CG.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.