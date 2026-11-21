The transition to quantum-resistant cryptography could come at a high cost to the performance of public blockchains, particularly Layer 1 networks such as Ethereum, Solana and Tron, according to a report by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The document found that replacing existing elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) with post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) signatures may slow transaction processing, increase network congestion, and push up fees, largely because the new signatures require considerably more data and computing power.

Sacrificing Speed and Efficiency

While commonly used ECC signatures are typically 64 bytes, those generated using the NIST-standardized ML-DSA-44 scheme are approximately 2,420 bytes, which makes them 35 to 40 times larger. This difference could put considerable pressure on the capacity of L1 networks, where every transaction must be processed, validated, and transmitted across the network.

Larger signatures mean more data traveling through the system, greater storage requirements for nodes, and potentially slower block propagation. The performance impact could be substantial. IOSCO pointed to evidence from Solana’s quantum-resistant testnet, where replacing ECC signatures with post-quantum alternatives resulted in an approximately 90% decline in throughput.

The challenge is not limited to technical performance. Because cryptographic mechanisms are embedded in the transaction structures and consensus rules of L1 networks, replacing them would require protocol-level changes, including hard forks. Unlike conventional financial systems, where a central operator can roll out software updates across infrastructure, decentralized blockchains depend on thousands of independent validators and node operators to coordinate their upgrades.

This could make migration slow and uneven, and end up leaving some accounts, smart contracts, and assets dependent on quantum-vulnerable keys even after quantum-resistant features have been introduced elsewhere in the network.

From Fraud Proofs to SNARKs

Layer 2 networks face a different set of challenges. Although these systems process or aggregate transactions off-chain to improve speed and reduce the burden on their underlying L1 networks, they remain dependent on their host chains for important security functions, including settlement, bridges, data availability, and verification. That means adopting quantum-resistant cryptography at the L2 level alone may not be enough if critical components on the underlying L1 remain vulnerable.

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Concerns were also raised for Optimistic and zero-knowledge rollups. Optimistic rollups rely on fraud-proof mechanisms that allow invalid transactions to be challenged within a specified period, while zero-knowledge rollups depend on cryptographic proofs to verify off-chain transactions before they are settled on L1. Many existing SNARK-based systems rely on ECC and may need to be modified or replaced.

STARK-based systems, on the other hand, use primarily hash-based cryptography, which is considered more resistant to quantum attacks, although their security still depends on appropriate parameters and the strength of the underlying hash functions.