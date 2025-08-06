TL;DR

Whales bought over a billion PUMP tokens, showing stronger market confidence and aggressive team buybacks.

Alon Cohen teased a new community token initiative, sparking renewed attention on Pump.fun.

After dropping post-ICO, PUMP is rebounding with higher trading volume and rising whale positions.

Price Surge Amid Market Slowdown

Pump.fun (PUMP) gained over 24% in the past week, trading around $0.0034. Over the past day, the token jumped by almost 10%, and the daily trading volume is approximately $531 million. This move places PUMP among the top performers, even as the wider market remains mostly flat.

Notably, the rebound comes only weeks after the token’s steep drop following its initial launch. PUMP had lost about two-thirds of its value after its initial coin offering but is now showing renewed activity.

Whale Activity and Buybacks

Larger token holders also seem to be making an entry. Blockchain tracker Lookonchain reported that a single wallet purchased roughly 1.06 billion PUMP tokens this week, worth about $3.3 million. The wallet had created a 3x long position with almost 600 million tokens that were worth approximately $1.8 million.

Whale 0x9324 just went big on $PUMP! In the past 4 hours, he bought 1.06B $PUMP($3.28M) spot and opened a 3x long position with 594M $PUMP($1.83M).https://t.co/Ks1FzP0mwh pic.twitter.com/CFwZN2uVMj — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 5, 2025

Crypto community member Yaki posted,

“In the last 7 days, they bought back 10K SOL worth of $PUMP which is actually more than they made in revenue over that stretch. > 102% reinvestment.”

This suggests the team is putting all revenue, and more, into supporting the token.

Upcoming Ecosystem Update

The price surge followed a post from Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen about a new initiative for community-focused tokens. Cohen said,

“Huge announcement coming for organic community coins in the pump fun ecosystem this week.”

While no further details have been shared, traders expect new incentives that could link rewards to trading volume or leaderboard activity. The announcement is expected this week.

Market Background and ICO History

Pump.fun launched its ICO on July 12, 2025, selling 150 billion PUMP tokens—15% of its 1 trillion supply. The $500 million sale ended in just 12 minutes. Some users faced failed purchases, leading Kraken to provide an airdrop to affected accounts.

Meanwhile, the token fell sharply after launch but is now showing signs of recovery. Analyst Ran Neuner wrote, “$PUMP is going back above $0.006. Simple,” pointing to renewed interest from both traders and whales.