Solana-based meme coin launchpad Pump.fun will introduce a Block0 fee for all newly launched tokens starting December 4. The move targets a trading practice that gives token creators and coordinated wallets an advantage during the earliest moments of a coin’s launch.

The aim is to make initial token trading more transparent and reduce the advantage of traders using sophisticated tools to secure early positions before other market participants can enter.

Pump.fun Targets Token Snipers

Block0 refers to the first block in which a token is created, a period that often gives the deployer an opportunity to buy into the token before broader trading activity begins. Pump.fun said creators can use their developer wallets to purchase tokens at launch while simultaneously acquiring additional supply through other wallets, which makes it harder for traders to determine how much of a token is controlled by the developer.

The platform believes this practice creates an uneven trading environment, particularly when bundled purchases from multiple wallets make developer activity appear like independent market demand.

Under the new mechanism, any non-developer wallet transacting in Block0 will automatically face a fee, as Pump.fun treats all early Block0 activity as likely associated with the token creator or snipers. Pump.fun said it is intended to encourage transparency in developer holdings rather than completely prevent early buying activity. Token creators will still be able to purchase tokens directly through their developer wallets without incurring the Block0 fee, although unusually large holdings would remain visible to traders.

Developers can also purchase tokens through other wallets in subsequent blocks, but those transactions would take place alongside other market participants rather than within the token’s creation block. Pump.fun acknowledged that the fee may not eliminate Block0 bundling altogether, but said it would make the practice more costly and reduce the advantage associated with it.

Fees could eventually extend to subsequent blocks, including Block1 and Block2, but such changes remain under consideration. The fee percentage has not yet been disclosed and is expected to be announced ahead of the December 4 rollout. Pump.fun said half of the collected fees will be directed toward ecosystem development such as its launchpad, app, and trading terminal, along with initiatives like rewards and competitions.

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The remaining 50% will be allocated to programmatic PUMP buybacks and burns. Fees will not be reinvested into the same tokens from which they were collected. This decision was taken to prevent traders from recovering the cost of Block0 sniping through token-related reinjections. Ordinary traders are not expected to be significantly affected, as the fee applies only to transactions executed in the block where a token is created.

Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen described the rollout as an initial step that will be adjusted over time based on trading behavior, ecosystem feedback as well as data gathered after implementation.

Past Criticisms

The latest development comes just days after Pump.fun faced scrutiny over its wallet migration process. This week, former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès’ analysis of the platform’s code suggested that migrated private keys are sent to Privy, a third-party custodian, where they are decrypted and stored. This raised concerns about whether users retain full control over their wallets. According to Karpelès, Pump.fun’s encryption process does not qualify as true end-to-end encryption, as its backend can determine where keys are sent.

Back in August, Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov called the platform “a casino of scams called meme coins.”