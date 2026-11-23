The import dialog says keys are "stored end-to-end encrypted," a label an analyst says fails the usual standard for what that term means.

Mark Karpelès, the ex-CEO of Mt. Gox, has accused Solana-based meme coin launchpad Pump.fun of misleading users about the encryption of its new wallet migration process.

According to him, the platform is transferring private keys to a third-party custodian, Privy, and his analysis has raised concerns about who ultimately controls user funds.

Karpelès Questions Pump.fun’s End-to-End Encryption Claims

In a lengthy post on X on November 23, Karpelès explained that he examined the actual JavaScript served by Pump.fun to understand how its wallet migration works, and he concluded that describing the process as end-to-end encrypted was misleading.

“Here the encryption does happen in your browser, but the decryption key belongs to Privy: their infrastructure (a TEE) decrypts your private key, keeps it, and signs with it for whoever passes their login check,” the analyst pointed out.

From his analysis, the migration starts by checking that the private key entered by a user matches with their connected wallet. Pump.fun then requests an encryption key from its server, which relays what is supposed to be Privy’s public key. After that the browser encrypts the private key using HPKE and then sends it through Pump.fun to Privy, where it is decrypted and stored. From that point, Privy can sign transactions whenever a valid session requests them.

However, Karpelès identified several problems with this arrangement, including the browser’s inability to independently verify that the encryption key actually belongs to Privy, meaning it’s up to the Pump.fun backend to determine the recipient.

“In real E2E, the relay can’t choose who the recipient is,” he stated.

The analyst also raised another concern, saying that Privy and Pump.fun could potentially deny users access to their wallets, while having social login providers like Google and GitHub also adds another layer of dependancy.

“Privy and pumpfun gets to decide if you keep access to your wallet, Karpelès wrote. “Got some funds sent to you from a source that they decide is suspicious, or they just don’t like you? You can get banned and lose access to your wallet, or they can decide to move your assets based on a court order.”

According to the former crypto executive, another issue is that the private key entry field is an ordinary webpage text box, which could potentially be accessible to third-party scripts. Recall that recently, Report URI, which monitors scripts run on websites, warned that more than 178 popular websites had been hit by crypto-stealing malware, placed inside an optional JavaScript field in customer dashboards.

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Wider Security Questions

Karpelès also questioned why the platform would need custody of a user’s existing keys in the first place. He pointed out that its migration already requires a Solana signature to verify the ownership of a wallet, meaning it would have been possible for a signature-based process to have preserved access without the need to transfer private keys.

His concerns are coming at a time when crypto security is facing huge pressure, with ARK researcher Lorenzo Valente calculating that hackers had stolen nearly $27 billion since 2017 against $47 billion in on-chain revenue. Furthermore, Pump.fun has been on the wrong end of criticism, including from Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov, who in August called it a “casino of scams.”