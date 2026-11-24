DEX token listings have crossed 23.1 million in 2026, as Pump and Uniswap made up the bulk of new listings.

Decentralized exchanges have recorded a sharp rise in token listings in 2026. The 11 largest platforms collectively listed more than 23.1 million tokens, according to CoinGecko.

That is over 4,931 times the number of tokens listed across the top 11 centralized exchanges.

DEXs Outpace CEXs

Pump leads the rankings with 10.33 million token listings since January, averaging around 1.03 million new tokens a month. Next up was Uniswap. These two platforms together accounted for 83.6% of all listings across the top DEXs. Uniswap saw a major surge in the first quarter after adding almost 6.6 million tokens as creator coins gained traction on Zora and Base.

However, monthly listings subsequently slowed to around 300,000. CoinGecko attributed the decline largely to waning interest in Zora, in addition to the expansion of its “attention markets” to Solana, which diverted some activity away from Uniswap.

While token creation has slowed on major networks such as Base and Solana, activity has picked up on Robinhood Chain and BNB Chain. Robinhood Chain’s mainnet launch in July helped newer platforms such as Pons gain traction, as listings rose from 228,000 in July to 983,000 in October. Pons added more than 506,000 tokens in September alone.

BNB Chain has also seen increased token activity, largely driven by the popularity of tokenized stock-themed meme coins following Binance’s launch of bStocks in June. PancakeSwap listed around 419,000 tokens in September and another 360,000 in October.

Spot Volumes Slide

Crypto spot trading volumes across the top 20 exchanges in the first seven months of 2026 fell sharply by 55.5% from $1.21 trillion in January to $538.2 billion, CoinGecko revealed. Volumes recovered over the following two months and climbed to $606 billion in August and $860.1 billion in September as the market rallied. However, the recovery proved short-lived, as combined spot volume fell 11.8% to $758.8 billion afterward.

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Despite the broader decline, DEXs gained ground against CEXs. The former accounted for 19.9% of combined spot volume in September, up from 16% in January. Their volume also reached 24.9% of CEX volume, compared with 19.6% at the start of the year. CoinGecko also found that CEX volumes fell faster than their decentralized counterpart’s volumes between January and July.