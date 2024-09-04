John Deaton, a former Marine and prominent advocate for Ripple’s XRP, has emerged victorious in the Massachusetts Republican primary, securing his position as the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate race.

Following his victory, he will now face off against Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in the November elections.

GOP Nomination

According to a September 4 report from the Associated Press, Deaton defeated fellow Republican candidates Bob Antonellis, an industrial engineer, and Ian Cain, Quincy’s city council president.

In a statement released on X, he outlined his campaign priorities, topmost being the holding accountable of incumbent Warren for a host of perceived failings. According to Deaton, the current senator had proven ineffectual in addressing issues such as healthcare, cost of living, and the state of America’s southern border.

Politico’s election tracking data reveals that he is in the lead having secured 64% of the votes so far with just over 91% of the total votes in Massachusetts being counted at writing time.

Warren to Face Deaton in November Elections

Deaton, known for his support of the crypto industry, has expressed his willingness to engage in multiple debates with his opponent. Warren’s campaign announced on Tuesday night that she has agreed to participate in two debates.

The politician, who is seeking her third Senate term after securing victories in 2012 and 2018, is currently unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Her tenure has been marked by her critical stance on the cryptocurrency sector, which she argues facilitates terrorism, spying, and the spread of malware and drug abuse.

She has also advocated for several legislative measures aimed at preventing the growth of the crypto industry in the United States.

Meanwhile, Deaton’s campaign has received substantial support from notable figures in the crypto space. He has gotten backing in the form of donations from the likes of former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell, Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson, as well as Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse from Ripple.

The Commonwealth Unity Fund, a political action committee (PAC) focused on crypto interests also contributed over $1 million to his campaign. As of July 31, he had raised approximately $1.7 million for his Senate bid, according to Federal Election Commission records.