Pro-Crypto Attorney John Deaton Enters U.S. Senate Race Again

Barely a year after losing to the anti-crypto Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, Republican pro-crypto attorney John Deaton has entered the Senate race again. Deaton is making another bid to become a senator in Massachusetts by running in the mid-term elections next year.

The circumstances surrounding his loss to Warren last year have changed significantly. While he had a shot at winning previously due to the state of crypto policy in the U.S., it is believed that his chances have become slimmer this time. Next year, the pro-crypto lawyer will run against Democratic Senator Ed Markey, the state’s two-term junior senator. Markey intends to run for his third term in 2026.

Deaton Runs For Senate Again

According to a campaign tweet Deaton posted on November 11, he is running for Senate to fight for struggling families who are trying to build a life from scratch.

The lawyer built his campaign against Senator Warren around pro-crypto policies, but this time, there is barely any mention of such legislation. This is because Trump’s inauguration to the White House brought about numerous positive changes in the U.S. cryptocurrency landscape.

Despite running a pro-crypto campaign last year, Deaton lost to Warren by 20 points, accumulating only 40% of the votes cast. CryptoPotato reported that Warren garnered over 718,760 votes, representing 59.8%, while Deaton received approximately 481,117 votes.

Since the government has introduced new rules that favor cryptocurrencies and companies in the sector, Deaton is now focusing his campaign on the cost of living, especially for working families.

Creating a More Affordable Massachusetts

The pro-XRP attorney insists that Markey has been absent while families are struggling. He believes Massachusetts is in trouble due to the high costs of energy, childcare, and housing. Deaton aims to create a more affordable state for working families, support veterans, combat inflation, provide accessible healthcare, and improve schools.

“It’s time for leaders who know how to fight and deliver results. I’m running for the United States Senate to do just that,” Deaton stated.

It is worth mentioning that while Deaton made no mention of crypto on his campaign issues page, he is accepting donations in several digital assets. These cryptocurrencies include bitcoin (BTC) ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and some meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dogwifhat (WIF).

Meanwhile, Deaton is not the only candidate running against Markey. U.S. Democratic Representative Seth Moulton is also challenging Markey on the basis that Massachusetts needs a new generation of leadership in the Senate.