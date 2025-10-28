Price Warnings for Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors: Details

Both assets are slighly in the red now.

The cryptocurrency market experienced a substantial revival on Monday, with numerous assets posting impressive gains, including DOGE and XRP.

However, the tides have turned, perhaps expectedly after such a rally, and both assets have flashed red now. Moreover, there are some worrying signs about further corrections.

XRP outperformed the rest of the larger-cap alts during the weekend, closing on Sunday with a 12% surge. It kept climbing on Monday and tapped a multi-week peak of $2.65.

This significant increase was perhaps driven by the positive developments within the company behind the asset and came despite the growing sell-offs by whales. Although XRP’s run was stopped there, it still trades above $2.60 as of press time.

However, Ali Martinez noted that the TD Sequential, a metric used to determine whether the underlying asset has reached an exhaustion point in each direction, had flashed a sell signal, which could lead to an immediate retracement.

TD Sequential just flashed SELL on $XRP. Caution here! pic.twitter.com/JkL4P5CrCf — Ali (@ali_charts) October 27, 2025

The landscape around Dogecoin is identical as the OG meme coin posted notable gains during the weekend and challenged the $0.22 resistance. However, its 24-hour decline has been more painful. After getting rejected at that level, the asset has slumped by nearly 5% and is now just inches below $0.20.

Aside from the overall market-wide correction, another possible reason behind today’s drop is the behavior of whales. Martinez noted that such large market participants have been on a selling spree, disposing of 500 million tokens within the span of just a week.

500 million Dogecoin $DOGE sold by whales over the past week! pic.twitter.com/hza0gBTZrd — Ali (@ali_charts) October 27, 2025