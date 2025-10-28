Dark Mode
Price Warnings for Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors: Details

Both assets are slighly in the red now.
Jordan Lyanchev
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 @ 06:12 UTC

The cryptocurrency market experienced a substantial revival on Monday, with numerous assets posting impressive gains, including DOGE and XRP.

However, the tides have turned, perhaps expectedly after such a rally, and both assets have flashed red now. Moreover, there are some worrying signs about further corrections.

XRP outperformed the rest of the larger-cap alts during the weekend, closing on Sunday with a 12% surge. It kept climbing on Monday and tapped a multi-week peak of $2.65.

This significant increase was perhaps driven by the positive developments within the company behind the asset and came despite the growing sell-offs by whales. Although XRP’s run was stopped there, it still trades above $2.60 as of press time.

However, Ali Martinez noted that the TD Sequential, a metric used to determine whether the underlying asset has reached an exhaustion point in each direction, had flashed a sell signal, which could lead to an immediate retracement.

The landscape around Dogecoin is identical as the OG meme coin posted notable gains during the weekend and challenged the $0.22 resistance. However, its 24-hour decline has been more painful. After getting rejected at that level, the asset has slumped by nearly 5% and is now just inches below $0.20.

Aside from the overall market-wide correction, another possible reason behind today’s drop is the behavior of whales. Martinez noted that such large market participants have been on a selling spree, disposing of 500 million tokens within the span of just a week.

About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Contact:

Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.