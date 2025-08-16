Bitpanda became the latest digital asset entity to get involved with the Premier League – the top-tier soccer league of England.

Other crypto organizations that have previously done so include Tezos and Floki.

Bitpanda Returns to the UK

The British soccer giant Arsenal announced a multi-year partnership with Bitnapda, a renowned cryptocurrency broker that is headquartered in Austria.

As part of the deal, the company’s branding will be featured at Emirates Stadium (the home ground of the team), starting with the first game for the new season against Leeds United on August 23.

“Together, Bitpanda and Arsenal will deliver immersive digital activations, player involvement in content creation, and exclusive experiences designed to bring supporters closer to the club,” the disclosure reads.

Additionally, users of the crypto firm will enjoy unique opportunities, including VIP access to matches, invitations to exclusive events, and the chance to meet legendary club players. Last but not least, the partnership will provide fans with the tools and education to invest in crypto “securely and confidently, building on Bitpanda’s growing global sports portfolio.”

This move coincides with the company’s official comeback in the United Kingdom. Bitpanda’s co-founder and CEO – Eric Demuth – commented on the matter:

“We’re launching in the UK with strength, scale, and ambition. Arsenal is more than a football club. It’s a symbol of excellence, heritage, and loyalty. That’s exactly the kind of brand we want beside us as we enter one of the most important markets in global finance and help more people set and achieve their financial goals.”

Arsenal’s chief commercial officer, Juliet Slot, said the club is excited to welcome Bitpanda into its family of global brands that serve as partners.

“They share our ambition and our drive to always move forward. As they launch in the UK for the first time, we’re delighted to be working together to support each other’s growth and sustained success,” he added.

Arsenal is the third-most titled soccer team in England, having won a total of 48 cups throughout its 138-year history. Interestingly, this is not its first dive into the crypto space.

Back in 2018, the club sealed a sponsorship deal with CashBet to promote the firm’s initial coin offering (ICO) at its stadium.

Crypto in the Premier League

Other popular English soccer clubs that have previously interacted with the cryptocurrency world include Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

In 2022, “the Red Devils” signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the blockchain protocol Tezos. The project’s logo was featured on the team’s training apparel, while the Carrington ground (home to Manchester United’s youth academy) also embodied the initials.

Two years later, Floki became the official cryptocurrency partner of Nottingham Forest. Commenting on the deal was a media representative of the meme coin project:

“We are proud to join the ranks of the Premier League with a club that is an institution in world Football. Just as Nottingham Forest are building a future as a dominant force in world football, Floki is on the same journey to establish itself as one of the most successful brands in its sector, constantly challenging and innovating with brands like Valhalla.”