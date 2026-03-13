POTUS to Headline Gala for Top TRUMP Holders as Price Soars 50% After ATL

The TRUMP token rallied from an all-time low after news that Donald Trump will host an exclusive investor gala.

President Donald Trump has announced an exclusive gala and conference for the leading Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin investors to be held at Mar-a-Lago in April 2026.

Reacting to the news, the token surged by more than 50% just moments after it had recorded a new all-time low.

Trump’s Second Gala Event

The TrumpMeme X account described the April 25 gathering at Mar-a-Lago as “the most exclusive crypto and business conference in the world & gala luncheon.” The announcement invited the top 297 holders of the TRUMP meme coin to come and join the U.S. president and 18 other undisclosed personalities at the event.

The website also promotes an “exclusive bonus” offering a VIP reception and talk to 29 qualifying members. According to the post, VIP eligibility is based on participants’ time-weighted TRUMP holdings as recorded on April 10, 2026. Additionally, investors must maintain at least the same balance through April 26 to retain full VIP benefits.

This isn’t the first time Trump has held such an event. Last year, the president hosted a similar gala dinner for the 220 largest investors of the coin. At that conference, attendees holding more than $111 million in TRUMP received priority seating. Overall, the event raised about $148 million, and some seats cost attendees up to $1.5 million.

As a result, critics argued that the president was profiting directly from his office by tying access to him with crypto investments. Some legal experts also described the dinner as “a simple bribe,” implying that the investors were made to pay for influence.

TRUMP Token Rallies by 30%

Prior to the news breaking about the TRUMP gala, the meme coin had been on a downward spiral, going from nearly $5.80 in January to a new all-time low on March 12, when it struck $2.73 per CoinGecko data.

However, it perked up immediately after the announcement, first shooting straight to $4.5, before gradually making its way to the $4 level, where it still was at the time of writing.

The project’s team has been making efforts to try and revive interest in the meme coin through new ecosystem initiatives. Last month, it announced plans for yield and liquidity programs through Kamino vaults, new market makers, and a fund to back ecosystem projects.

However, those efforts had not resulted in increased trading activity, with the price sticking largely to its downward spiral. But now, the new price marks an over 30% improvement in the last 24 hours, with longer timeframes also turning green. Across seven days, TRUMP was up more than 25%, while the increase stood at nearly 15% over two weeks.

On the monthly timeframe, the meme coin has gained over 28%, although it is still down nearly 60% year-on-year and sits approximately 95% from its January 2025 all-time high.