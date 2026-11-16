Popular Altcoin Suddenly Crashes 32%, CEO Promises Investigation

Leonard has promised further details about the incident, while insisting that operations were unaffected by the unusual trading activity.

ASTER, the native token of the decentralized perp exchange of the same name, experienced a violent price reversal on November 16 after briefly skyrocketing to $0.71 and then dropping just as quickly to about $0.48.

The episode has prompted the platform’s CEO Leonard Leung to launch an investigation after he suspected it had been caused by malicious activity involving leveraged liquidations.

Aster Investigating Abnormal Price Movements

The ASTER token, which is ranked #56 in terms of market cap by CoinGecko, reached as high as $0.7124 on some exchanges before collapsing to approximately $0.4812, marking a peak to trough decline of roughly 32%. However, at the time of writing, it had regained some ground and was changing hands near $0.55, marking an almost 6% improvement in 24 hours.

In a post on X today, Leung, who only goes by his first name on the social platform, confirmed that the Aster team was investigating that unusual price movement, and he attributed the volatility to liquidations of highly leveraged positions that may have been triggered by malicious activity.

Data from CoinGlass shows that in the last 24 hours, ASTER traders were liquidated for about $9.16 million, with 65% of that amount made up of long bets, with the CEO distancing the incident from any market-making activities by the platform.

“Aster is running business as usual,” he wrote. “Want to ensure everyone that this is not related to any marketing making of $ASTER token. We do not have any such arrangement with any market makers.”

Meanwhile, one of those responding to Leung’s post, crypto trader Yazan, offered a possible explanation for how the incident may have happened. According to them, someone could have exploited low liquidity in Aster’s perpetual futures market, therefore pushing the contract price higher. Afterward, automated trading systems and API traders may have then reacted to the movement and influenced the token’s spot price on Aster as well as other exchanges.

Yazan’s theory is that a large spot holder may have taken advantage of the initial price distortion to sell at a higher price, with those entering positions during the volatility getting caught in subsequent liquidations. But remember, this is just an independent attempt at an explanation, and Aster is yet to communicate what actually happened.

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ASTER Remains Deep in the Red

Despite the nearly 6% recovery we mentioned earlier, the rest of ASTER’s charts show the asset has bled quite massively. For instance, per CG data, in the last seven days, it dipped by nearly 15%, while the loss was a much larger 22% across two weeks and 22.5% over 30 days.

It’s no different for 12 months, as ASTER is nearly 53% lower than where it was a year ago, which has contributed to keeping it 77% away from its September 2025 all-time high of $2.41.

But it’s not an issue specific to Aster alone. Even the OG cryptocurrency itself, Bitcoin, plunged to the $62,000 level over the weekend, a drop analysts partly attributed to excessive leverage that saw liquidations of more than $500 million just on Saturday alone, with 94% of that figure coming from longs.