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PONS Skyrockets Another 30% to New ATH, Bitcoin Loses $80K: Weekend Watch

DASH follows suit in terms of daily gains, jumping by over 25% daily.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Bitcoin’s price reacted immediately to the stronger-than-expected US jobs report on Friday, plunging from a multi-month high of over $82,000 to under $79,000 before it found some support.

Red dominates the larger-cap alts’ charts, with XRP dropping back to $1.40, ETH losing the $2,500 level, and XMR plunging by over 5%. BNB stands in the opposite corner with a 4.5% surge.

BTC Halted at $82K

The primary cryptocurrency faced a similar fate last Friday when it jumped to $81,500 only to be rejected and driven south to under $77,000 after the hawkish speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at Jackson Hole. However, it rebounded during the weekend and even tapped $79,000 on Sunday.

The resumed military actions in the Middle East brought another leg down on Monday morning, with BTC slipping to $77,000 again. The bulls managed to defend that level again, and the cryptocurrency remained stuck between that lower boundary and the upper one at $79,000 for a few days.

The breakout began on Thursday when the asset surged past the latter level and kept climbing on Friday morning. The peak came at $82,400, which became BTC’s highest price tag in three and a half months. Although it was stopped there, it remained above $81,000 before the aforementioned jobs report went live and plunged immediately after it made the headlines to just under $79,000.

It has rebounded to $79,600 since then, with its market cap standing close to $1.6 trillion on CMC. Its dominance over the alts has retreated slightly to 59.45%.

BTCUSD September 5. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD September 5. Source: TradingView

PONS Keeps Rocking

The new rockstar of the altcoin space, PONS, is once again the top performer, surging by 30% in the past 24 hours to a new all-time high of almost $0.90. DASH follows suit, skyrocketing by 25% to over $65.

Binance Coin is up by 4.5%, being the biggest gainer among the larger caps, and now sits at $750. NEAR has gained 11% and is above $2.25. DOT, TAO, and LTC are also well in the green.

In contrast, ETH is down by 2.5% to $2,450, XRP has slipped by almost 3% to $1.40, and XMR is down by 5% to $525. RAIN, HYPE, and ADA are also in the red.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview September 5. Source: QuantifyCrypto
Cryptocurrency Market Overview September 5. Source: QuantifyCrypto

 

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.