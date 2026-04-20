Polymarket Eyes $400M Raise at $15B Valuation Amid Surging Prediction Market Demand: Report

Prediction markets platform Polymarket is in discussions with investors to raise $400 million in fresh funding, which could place its valuation at around $15 billion, according to a report by The Information. The move comes shortly after competitor Kalshi completed a $1 billion funding round that put the company at about $22 billion.

The new financing round is expected to bring the total capital raised to around $1 billion if additional strategic investors are included.

Polymarket Expansion

Polymarket recently announced a $600 million investment from Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), as part of its plan to allocate up to $2 billion toward expanding into event-based trading.

The fundraising efforts come amid growing interest in prediction markets, which allow users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events. The sector has seen a surge in trading volumes and user participation, and has attracted the attention of institutional investors aiming to capitalize on the expanding market.

According to estimates from brokerage firm Bernstein, volumes from prediction markets are expected to reach $1 trillion annually by 2030. Major platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket registered trading volumes of around $60 billion so far this year, surpassing the $51 billion recorded in all of 2025.

Bernstein projects total volumes will climb to $240 billion in 2026, which will be a 370% increase year-on-year, and expects the market to grow at a compound annual rate of about 80% through the end of the decade. Growth has been driven by rising participation and expanding contract categories, including sports, crypto assets, and macroeconomic events.

Weekly volumes on Kalshi have also reached over $3 billion compared to roughly $100 million a year earlier.

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Insider Trading Concerns

Despite rapid growth in prediction market activity, concerns around misuse and oversight continue to surface. Earlier this month, Lookonchain identified a group of newly created wallets that earned about $663,000 on Polymarket by correctly betting on a US-Iran ceasefire shortly before it occurred. The accounts had no prior activity and placed trades at low implied probabilities, which raised questions of insider knowledge.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities charged an IDF reservist and a civilian for allegedly using classified military information to place bets on Polymarket, following an investigation involving multiple security agencies. Prosecutors said such actions posed risks to national security.

Additionally, regulatory pressure has intensified across the globe. For instance, in March, a court in Buenos Aires ordered a nationwide block on Polymarket, citing its operation as an unlicensed betting platform and flagging gaps in identity checks and payment controls, including the use of cryptocurrencies and credit cards without standard compliance measures.