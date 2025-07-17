The decentralized blockchain platform’s founder and originator of the Solidity smart contract language unveiled the latest project currently being curated.

In addition to the news, Polkadot has steadily climbed the ranks of adoption and innovation as global regulation eases around the cryptocurrency space.

Details on The Vision

At the currently ongoing Web3 Summit 2025 in Berlin, Gavin presented the Proof-of-Personhood (PoP) concept model and discussed how it may impact the public. This protocol aims to enable decentralized human verification directly on-chain.

The solution will be released via the blockchain’s Individuality system, with two distinct identifiers: DIM1 and DIM2.

The former will represent Proof of Individuality, and the latter Proof of Verified Individuality. While no launch date has been revealed yet, Wood claimed that the PoP release will be supported by a treasury proposal valued at $3 million.

Additionally, the protocol will be debuted with what he considers the “fairest airdrop ever.”

As the Ethereum co-founder closed his keynote speech on the first day of the summit, he expressed his ambition to utilize PoP to address identity concerns that often accompany blockchain usage.

This is becoming increasingly necessary in the current age of artificial intelligence (AI), which has been experiencing steady development, making it incrementally complex to distinguish what is real from what is generated by AI.

Dr. Wood further explained that the Polkadot PoP concept is a premier Web3 primitive that will amplify sybil resistance and reduce security costs for the network, addressing the weaknesses of traditional verification systems, such as CAPTCHAs, KYC, and similar methods.

In a separate summit panel dubbed “Trust,” Ian Grigg, an Inventor and Financial Cryptographer at Ricardian Contracts, explained how trust requires more than simple reassurance by technology.

He believes that no matter how advanced tech becomes, it cannot fully replicate trust, as that is a human emotion filled with uncertainty and complex feelings that machines are not capable of experiencing.

Other Moves By Polkadot

Apart from this announcement, the DAO-run blockchain has achieved several other notable milestones in the past year.

The Polkadot Blockchain Academy (PBA) launched its fifth edition at the end of May 2024, solidifying the initiative’s aim of nurturing and developing talent in Singapore.

Further down the road, Polkadot became the Title sponsor of Coinfest Asia 2024, with one of its parachains enabling Asynchronous Backing.

To boot, Leo Messi’s football team, Inter Miami, secured a sponsorship with the software platform, which has been appointed as their Global Training Partner.







Disclaimer: CryptoPotato has received a grant from the Polkadot Foundation to produce content about the Polkadot ecosystem. While the Foundation supports our coverage, we maintain full editorial independence and control over the content we publish.

