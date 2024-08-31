TL;DR

Inter Miami named Polkadot its Global Training Partner, featuring its logo on training gear.

DOT’s price remained largely unchanged following the news.

The Terms of the Deal

Inter Miami – one of the major American soccer clubs – teamed up with the blockchain software platform Polkadot. The latter will serve as the team’s Global Training Partner, with its logo being visible on all tops worn by the players and the technical staff during training sessions and pre-match warm-ups.

For its part, Polkadot will engage with Inter Miami’s fanbase via “dynamic digital campaigns” and interactive fan zone activities. Commenting on the initiative was Chrissy Hill, who serves as Polkadot’s leading technical contributor:

“We’re thrilled the innovative Polkadot community is continuing its strong commitment to the future of entertainment with its sponsorship of Inter Miami. Knowing this team of global soccer superstars will soon wear the brand we love and support on their jerseys is beyond exciting.”

Euan Warren – Inter Miami Vice President of Partnerships – described the partnership as “a natural fit” for the soccer team. “Our shared vision for innovation makes this a collaboration that will resonate with our fans worldwide,” he added.

Despite being founded just six years ago, Inter Miami is arguably the most popular American soccer club, featuring David Beckham as its co-owner and the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as its captain. The winner of record eight-time Ballon d’Or awards helped the team win its first trophy a year ago. Back then, Inter Miami beat Nashville on penalties to lift the Leagues Cup.

DOT’s Price Outlook

The price of DOT (Polkadot’s native token) has shown little-to-no movement following the aforementioned announcement. It currently trades at around $4.30, representing a 10% weekly decline.

The popular X user Crypto Tony recently said they are waiting for possible reversal signs before hopping on the DOT bandwagon as an investor.

Prior to that, CryptoBullet argued that the price of the token has been in an “accumulation” zone for the past 840 days, expecting a massive breakout to $30-$35 should it escape to the upside.







Disclaimer: CryptoPotato has received a grant from the Polkadot Foundation to produce content about the Polkadot ecosystem. While the Foundation supports our coverage, we maintain full editorial independence and control over the content we publish.

