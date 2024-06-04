TL;DR

Polkadot Blockchain Academy launched its fifth cohort in Singapore to nurture developer talent with 184 lecture hours and 18 experienced instructors.

Polkadot recently introduced Asynchronous Backing for better block validation and partnered with Founder Institute for a Web3 cohort. Despite those advancements, DOT’s price remains steady at around $7, with mixed future predictions.

The Latest Update

According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, Polkadot Blockchain Academy (PBA) unveiled its fifth cohort in Singapore towards the end of last month. The initiative aims to nurture developer talent in the region and deliver a learning experience for the participants.

The cohort is led by 18 experienced instructors, and as such, students can expect top-tier guidance throughout the program. The project features 184 lecture hours, providing participants with a deep understanding of Polkadot and blockchain technology in general. Some modules include Smart Contracts, Governance, Economics, and Polkadot-SDK.

Commenting on the initiative was Pauline Cohen Vorms – CEO and CO-Founder of Polkadot Blockchain Academy – who described Asia as “a dynamic market for blockchain and especially for Polkadot.”

“Some of our strongest projects, contributors, developers, and founders are based in Asia. It’s an important region that is ideally suited to the establishment of PBA’s fifth cohort to educate, seed knowledge, and help graduate a new wave of talent,” she added.

Another recent update related to Polkadot’s ecosystem includes the enabling of Asynchronous Backing. The upgrade represents “an optimized approach for how parachain blocks are validated by the Relay Chain.”

The team behind Polkadot revealed that blocks are produced twice as fast, while available blockspace was increased by 6-10 times following that advancement.

The blockchain protocol also partnered with Founder Institute (a leading business incubator that turns ideas into fundable startups). The latter described the deal as “strategic,” explaining that it marks the beginning of “an exciting chapter” related to the launch of the first Web3 cohort in its Core Program. The start of the project was set for May 28 and it will be led by leading experts from the Polkadot community.

DOT Price Outlook

Despite the numerous developments surrounding Polkadot, its native cryptocurrency – DOT – is in the red on a two-week scale. Currently, it trades at around $7 – a consolidation level observed in the past several days.

One analyst who believes that DOT is poised for a rally is the X user Crypto_X100_Hunter. They admitted entering the ecosystem as an investor, envisioning a price surge in the range of $75-$100 “if we see a really bullish market.”

Block Diversity and Altcoin Sherpa chipped in last week, too. The former expects the price to take off as long as DOT stays above the $6.90 mark. Recall that the token’s value briefly plunged below that level on May 31 before reclaiming it.

Altcoin Sherpa also believes DOT can experience a bull run, albeit not as substantial as other analysts. They claimed that outperforming the rest of the market is “highly unlikely,” advising investors to sell during the next pump.