Pippin (PIPPIN) Soars 20% Daily: What’s Next?

Further pump to $1.20 or crash to $0.10: what are PIPPIN's next targets?

The latest developments on the tariff front stirred by US President Donald Trump seem to have negatively impacted the broader cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and many other well-known digital assets charting losses for the day.

However, the meme coin pippin (PIPPIN) defied the latest carnage by posting a double-digit increase for that timeframe.

Top Performer Again

The meme coin was the talk of the town at the start of the month, surging to an all-time high of around $0.76 on February 15. It then underwent a sharp correction, but the past 24 hours have delivered another notable upswing.

PIPPIN spiked by 20%, briefly exceeding $0.72 before stabilizing at around $0.71 (per CoinGecko’s data). Its market capitalization once again surpassed $700 million, bringing the asset back into the top 100 cryptocurrencies. As of press time, PIPPIN is the 81st-largest in the entire market and ranks seventh in the meme coin niche.

Some market observers believe the price may rally even more in the short term. X user Blockchainedbb recently predicted that the asset could experience enhanced volatility in the following weeks but eventually rise to as high as $1.20. They also described the zone around $0.50 as a “great” buying opportunity.

X user Satori chipped in, too, claiming that PIPPIN has become one of their “best plays lately.” According to the analyst, while maxis remained committed to BTC and waited for the next cycle to unfold, capital shifted elsewhere.

For his part, Sjuul | AltCryptoGems argued that the former resistance at $0.50 has turned into support, and expects the price to push back into its ATH zone again.

Of course, there are plenty of pessimists and critics who continue to voice their concerns. Crypto GVR, for instance, predicted that PIPPIN may soon fall below $0.10. Prior to that, X users va00sa and Shual warned that insiders control a large portion of the meme coin’s supply, allowing them to easily manipulate the price.

Is the Rally Sustainable?

Traders hoping to make fortunes overnight and considering whether to deal with PIPPIN should keep in mind that meme coins are infamous for their extreme volatility. Tokens in this category are often driven by pure hype speculation rather than solid fundamentals or real use cases, which means they can witness severe price drops in a very short period of time.

PIPPIN’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) also indicates that it might be time for a pullback. The technical analysis tool is often used by traders to spot possible trend reversals. It ranges from 0 to 100, and readings above 70 suggest the price has risen too much over a brief span and may be due for a correction. Conversely, values below 30 are considered bullish territory. As of this writing, the RSI stands at around 85.