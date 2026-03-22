Pi Network's PI token vs. Ripple's XRP: Which one has the most potential in Q2, 2026? AIs speculate with some big claims.

Two of the most popular altcoins go into battle in the AI realm to determine which one might enjoy Q2 2026 more than the other.

Both have been quite volatile lately, and the projects behind the tokens have made significant progress on multiple fronts. But which will be the clear winner, at least according to Gemini and ChatGPT? Let’s find out.

PI vs. XRP Price Edition

We have published multiple reports on PI’s recent price moves, including a mind-blowing surge from under $0.18 to a five-month peak at $0.30 after the Kraken listing, followed by a subsequent rejection and nosedive to below $0.20 as of press time.

In the meantime, XRP took advantage of the overall market-wide revival from last week, going beyond $1.60 for the first time in a month, only to follow a similar (but less volatile) path like PI and drop beneath $1.45.

ChatGPT noted that Pi Network’s native token appears as the one with more “explosive potential” but is still quite “fragile.” It continues to be “one of the most unpredictable assets in the market,” and the aforementioned price moves only solidify how quick can its hype and momentum come and go. The last fast rejection highlights a key issue – liquidity and structural weakness.

“Right now, PI trades more on narrative and ecosystem expectations than on established market dynamics. Developments like Launchpad progress, app integrations, and exchange expansion (like Kraken’s support) could act as major catalysts – but until those translate into consistent demand, the price actions remains fragile,” said Gemini.

In the meantime, XRP appears “slower and heavier, but significantly more reliable,” added ChatGPT. Unlike its rival in this article, the cross-border token is a “mature, highly liquid asset, heavily influenced by broader market conditions and institutional flows.”

Although it faced a major hurdle at the $1.60 resistance, it’s still holding around $1.40-$1.45, which shows “relative strength during an uncertain market phase,” explained Gemini.

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Conclusion

On the big question “who wins,” ChatGPT noted that this battle is essentially between volatility and stability.

“PI – bigger upside potential but inconsistent and narrative-driven. XRP – slower growth, but stronger structure and deeper liquidity.”

It believes PI can emerge as the winner only if its ecosystem developments are significantly stronger than the overall market conditions. A move from $0.20 to $0.35+ “would easily outpace XRP’s likely range.”

However, if Q2 is more about macro stability and institutional flows, “XRP is the safer bet and more likely to grind higher toward $1.80-$2.00.”

Gemini categorized PI as the “wildcard,” while XRP as the “institutional heavyweight.” It noted that the former will likely have the “wilder, more volatile Q2 with higher peak-to-trough swings, making it a day-trader’s dream.” In contrast, the cross-border token will “likely have a slower start to the quarter, but if macroeconomic conditions pivot, its breakout will be far more sustainable.”