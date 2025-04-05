Bitcoin’s price actions went through a highly volatile period in the past several days due to the escalation of Trump’s Trade War, but has managed to calm now at around $83,500.

Many altcoins experienced similar volatility lately. Now, though, PI has finally bounced off while TON has plunged hard.

BTC Stabilizes at $83.5K

It was a wild week in terms of price actions for the primary cryptocurrency, mostly influenced by global economic developments. It started with a price slump to $81,200, but the asset reacted well and jumped almost immediately.

The peak came on Wednesday after reports that Elon Musk would leave President Trump’s inner circle, and bitcoin skyrocketed to over $88,000. However, then came the so-called ‘Liberation Day’, and the latest tariffs imposed by the POTUS resulted in an immediate price slump of over six grand.

More volatility ensued by the end of the weekend as other countries responded similarly. BTC was stopped at $85,000 on a couple of occasions, while the $81,000 support held its price from breaking further below.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

As of now, the cryptocurrency trades at around $83,500. Its market capitalization remains still at $1.660 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has declined slightly to just under 60% on CG.

PI on the Rebound

After weeks and weeks of continuous price declines, Pi Network’s native token has finally bounced off in the past 24 hours. The asset, which marked an all-time low yesterday, is up by 9% now and sits at $0.6. Still, its performance on a monthly scale is quite underwhelming as it’s down by 69%.

OKB is the other notable gainer from the larger-cap alts, having surged by a similar percentage to over $51. In contrast, TON has plunged the most (-7%), followed by LEO and ICP. SOL, XRP, and DOGE are with minor gains, while BNB, ADA, and TRX are with insignificant losses over the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market cap has added around $60 billion since yesterday’s low and is up to $2.780 trillion on CG.