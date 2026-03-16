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PI Token Finally Rebounds After Pi Network’s Latest Major Updates: Details

The updates were introduced on Pi Day 2026 - March 14.
Jordan Lyanchev

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After a few consecutive days of dropping hard following a major fake-out rally, PI’s price has finally turned green in the past day, challenging the coveted $0.20 level.

The reasons behind today’s bounce could be attributed to the overall market resurgence, but also the new updates announced by the Core Team during the weekend.

PI Price Bounces

Pi Network’s native token was perhaps the most volatile altcoin in the past week, which, for the most part, was going well for the asset. At one point, it registered a massive 30% surge on Friday morning, skyrocketing to almost $0.30, which became a five-month peak. This came after the veteran US exchange Kraken said it would list PI for trading.

At the time, the token had added more than 100% since its February all-time low of $0.1312. However, the bears were quick to intervene and didn’t allow any further gains. Just the opposite; PI nosedived on Saturday morning with double-digits and plummeted toward $0.20. It slipped below that level on Sunday as most of the crypto market was retracing.

However, it has rebounded to just north of that coveted line as of now after a 4% daily increase. While this price jump could be linked to the gains registered by the broader crypto market today, it could also be a direct response to the recent ecosystem developments.

Pi Day and Updates

In the weeks leading up to PI’s big breakout attempt, the Core Team behind the project announced a few key updates that ultimately upgraded the protocol to v19.9. The next one, v20.2, was expected by March 12. More importantly for the community, perhaps, was March 14 – known as Pi Day due to its resemblance to the mathematical constant π (3,14).

With its announcement, the team outlined several key updates, including the successful migration to v20.2. The Pi Launchpad was also released on Testnet, which is still available only through the Pi Browser. It aims to introduce a new ecosystem token model focused on product utility and user acquisition.

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The other developments were the start of the second Mainnet migrations, the release of the first round of KYC validator rewards, and the integration of Pi payments in the Pi App Studio.

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.