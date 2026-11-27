A closer look at everything most interesting surrounding PI, BTC, and HYPE.

The controversial crypto project Pi Network unveiled several upcoming initiatives, but the announcements have done little to boost PI, which continues to underperform.

One popular analyst suggested that Bitcoin’s best buying opportunity may come as early as this week, while Hyperliquid’s HYPE rebounded after briefly tumbling below $60.

What’s Next for Pi Network?

After wrapping up its first Ecosystem Summit on November 19, the Core Team invited developers, startups, and innovators worldwide to join Pi Next: Pi Network’s new hackathon.

Developers who want to participate must register through the Developer Web Console and use the platform’s AI coding tools to build Pi-integrated applications. They can also publish SoloHost apps for Pi Desktop, which serves more than 420,000 users and nodes.

The submission deadline is January 5, 2027. Applicants must upload their app, a short demo video, and a list of team members. To qualify, every application must have an English name, a clear description, preview images, Pi integration, a privacy policy, and a logo that meets Pi’s guidelines.

“Build your application on Pi’s Developer Web Console and launch into Pi’s 60+ million Engaged User ecosystem to compete for a prize pool of 200,000 USDT,” the official message reads.

In addition, Pi Network revealed that Pi Launchpad, decentralized exchange (DEX), and automated market maker (AMM) functionality are scheduled to reach Mainnet in Q1 next year. The team also unveiled a new Developer Web Console and MCP integration, making it easier for developers to build apps and add Pi authentication and payments.

Despite these announcements, PI remains 30% down for the month, trading at just north of $0.05. This represents a massive 98% collapse from the all-time high of nearly $3 witnessed in early 2025.

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BTC’s Perspectives

The primary cryptocurrency is also deep in the red on a monthly scale, though the X user CryptoGoos pointed to November 28 as a potential buying opportunity. The analyst based their outlook on Bitcoin’s halving cycles, suggesting that buying BTC 500 days before the event (tomorrow) and selling 500 days after could be a strong strategy.

The model has performed remarkably well in the past and has so far resulted in massive rallies for the asset. We have yet to see whether this pattern will play out again.

Meanwhile, CryptoQuant’s CEO Ki Young Ju argued that the bigger risk lies to the upside, noting that nearly $16 billion in short positions could be liquidated if BTC continues to recover.

In his view, a strong rally might trigger a massive short squeeze, forcing bearish traders to close their bets and potentially accelerating the asset’s advance.

HYPE in Green

Earlier this week, Hyperliquid’s native token experienced a substantial pullback driven by the broader market weakness and Abraxas Capital’s decision to fully close its position in the asset.

Some analysts, like Ali Martinez, warned that HYPE has yet to reach its local bottom, hinting at a possible collapse to around $50. However, the asset has recovered and currently trades near $66 (per CoinGecko) after posting a 7% daily increase.

Michaël van de Poppe recently recently described HYPE as an “interesting” cryptocurrency that has held “a super important higher timeframe support level and is bouncing upwards.”