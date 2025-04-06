Bitcoin’s price movements took a minor detour yesterday when the asset slipped to $82,400, but it managed to recover most losses and now sits above $83,000 once again.

The altcoins are also quite sluggish on a daily scale, aside from PI, which has maintained its recovery session.

BTC Calm at $83K

The primary cryptocurrency went through a highly volatile trading week, which began with a price slip to $81,600 on Monday. It bounced off almost immediately and went on the offensive hard by Wednesday. At the time, reports that Elon Musk might leave US President Trump’s inner circle sent the asset flying and BTC touched $88,500 for the first time in about a week.

Later that day, though, the POTUS introduced the latest tariffs against countless countries, which had an immediate and violent effect on bitcoin’s price. In just an hour or so, the cryptocurrency plunged to $82,400 and to $81,200 by Thursday.

Another volatile session transpired on Friday when China responded with tariffs on its own, and BTC went from $84,800 to $81,600 in minutes.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

It recovered some ground by the time the weekend had arrived and has remained relatively still since then at just over $83,000, despite a minor correction yesterday. As of now, its market cap is $1.650 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is 59.8% on CG.

PI Recovers Hard

After the recent price slide, PI finally started to recover some ground on Friday evening, and it has continued ever since. Following the ATL marked two days ago, the asset has regained more than 50% of its value and now sits at around $0.65. OKB is the other notable gainer from the larger-cap alts, having surged by another 5.5% to $54.

In contrast, most other alts are with minor losses today. AVAX has dumped the most (over 4%), followed by CRO, HBAR, LTC, XLM, DOGE, TON, and ADA.

ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, LEO, and LINK are also in the red but in a less painful manner.

The total crypto market cap has lost around $20 billion daily and is below $2.770 trillion on CG now.