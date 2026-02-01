Pi Network’s Price Hits Another ATL but PI Community Looks Ahead to a New Phase
The substantial correction that began last week and culminated (for now) yesterday evening has not been kind to Pi Network’s native token.
The asset, which launched just over a year ago, doesn’t seem to have found a bottom and marked yet another all-time low.
Recall that PI was actually trading quite promisingly during the November crash when BTC, ETH, and most larger-cap alts were suffering. It remained well above $0.20 and even challenged $0.30 at one point, but to no avail.
The following month and a half were quite sluggish, and PI failed to move alongside the market in either direction. However, its $0.20 floor gave in mid-January and has been a straight-on calamity since then.
CryptoPotato repeatedly reported on the asset’s new lows. It finally regained some traction on Saturday morning, but the market-wide crash hours later drove it south hard yet again. This time, the bears took it to its latest ATL of $0.1527 (CoinGecko data). This meant a 94.8% decline in less than a year since it launched.
Nevertheless, its community continues to be hopeful about a turnaround. Pi News, arguably the most popular news-related channel outside the official Pi Network account, outlined that “PI is not just a coin, it’s a movement.”
They speculated about some sort of “new era” that is “about to begin,” claiming that Pi Network started on mobile, but it’s now evolving into a global digital currency.
A NEW ERA IS ABOUT TO BEGIN
Pi Network What started on mobile is evolving into a global digital currency.
Built by people. Secured by community. Powered by belief.
This is the shift from waiting to winning.
The future doesn’t knock — it launches.
PI IS NOT JUST A COIN, IT’S A… pic.twitter.com/SJhWuyvExe
— Pi News (@PiNewsMedia) January 29, 2026
So far, this prediction has yet to materialize, but the Pi Network Core Team continues to introduce frequent updates to the overall ecosystem, which could be a silver lining after the latest crash.
