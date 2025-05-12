TL;DR

Pi Network’s native token has stolen the show once again with a massive double-digit surge that has pushed it to a multi-week peak of $1.3.

This mindblowing rally of over 100% in the past several days transpired after a hype announcement from the Pi Core Team, which many anticipate to be a listing on the world’s largest exchange.

PI Coming on Binance?

It was less than a week ago – on May 8, to be precise – when the PI Core Team (the official X channel of Pi Network with over 4.3 million followers) said an ecosystem announcement would be made on May 14. At the time, the project’s native token traded at around $0.6 after a prolonged downtrend and subsequent consolidation around that level.

PI’s loud community quickly picked up the statement, with multiple speculations about its meaning. While some related it to the upcoming appearance of Pi Network’s Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis at the 2025 Consensus conference, others thought it could be a listing on Binance.

The crypto exchange giant held a community vote in February to determine whether its user base wants to see PI on its platform. Although the ‘yes‘ answers dominated heavily, there has been no official confirmation or communication on the matter since.

However, some X users noted that the exchange has experimented with certain PI deposits and withdrawals, which was a clear sign to them that a listing is inevitable. A popular Pi Network-dedicated channel said they are “93% sure that Binance is now in the process of listing PI,” as the exchange “smells profit from 3 thousand kilometers away.”

PI’s Rocket Moves

PI’s price went on a massive roll after that announcement. It surged to $1 yesterday and, after a brief hesitation, flew past that level decisively and continued its ascent to a multi-week peak of over $1.3 earlier today. On a daily scale, PI has soared by over 30%, while its gains since the hype statement are at almost 110%.

Pi Network’s token is the best performer on a weekly scale, which has made it the 19th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The spot volumes are on the rise as well, while Crypto TA King outlined the next resistance levels at $1.39, $1.69, and $2.

However, the popular channel with over 330,000 followers warned that this price rally could be a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event. PI has definitely fallen victim to such developments in the past.

PI/USDT Update: Price: $1.27 News: With the Pi Network ecosystem going live and real-world use cases finally emerging, market demand is heating up! Resistance Area: Around $1.39, $1.69, $2.0 (Fib level) – a critical level to watch. Outlook: With the Pi Network… pic.twitter.com/tHGLFLUVGN — Crypto TA King (@CryptoTA_King) May 12, 2025