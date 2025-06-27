TL;DR

The ever-vocal Pi Network community continues to raise the hype regarding tomorrow, a day they have named Pi2Day.

Although there haven’t been any official statements from the Core Team, the speculations are running rampant about the potential implications. However, some have learned from previous examples and have set their expectations really low.

Pi Network’s Pi2Day

The excitement about June 28 has been on a wild run for the past several weeks, which even impacted the underlying asset’s token at one point. Among a few other possible reasons, PI skyrocketed by over 15% on a 24-hour scale earlier this week but has lost most of its momentum since then.

The community continues with various speculations about what could be announced tomorrow, with the most brought up option being a listing on a major exchange. Naturally, Binance’s name is among the leaders given the exchange’s previous hints and community votes.

June 28, come mark your calendar! #Pi2Day is coming, will $Pi be listed on many top exchanges? pic.twitter.com/12PDuvyQbb — Pi News (@PiNewsMedia) June 27, 2025

Another viable rumor sparked by recent online comments is the integration of some form of artificial intelligence in Pi Network’s ecosystem. Other possibilities include reaching a massive adoption milestone, KYC sync, or further development on the .pi domains front.

#Pi2Day Countdown: T-MINUS 1!

Pioneers, TOMORROW is the moment we’ve all been mining for! June 28, 2025 — What will the @PiCoreTeam unveil?

Game-changing KYC sync?

10M Mainnet migration milestone?

GenAI meets Pi Network?

.pi domains going live?

Binance… pic.twitter.com/TWzTPcD0YE — Pi Queen π (@OfficialPiQueen) June 27, 2025

Nothing Major?

The anticipation surrounding Pi2Day is quite familiar in the Pi Network community, as the team has made numerous groundbreaking hints in the past, which have turned out to be not what people expected. The latest example was the launch of Pi Network Ventures, a $100 million USD and PI fund aimed at investing in ecosystem projects.

Although this sounds like a major product release, it was met with mixed reactions, as many expected something different, perhaps indeed a listing on Binance.

Some users remain skeptical about tomorrow’s significance, predicting that there will be no major announcements or improvements, as the full mainnet launch is still to come.