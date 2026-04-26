Pi Network’s PI Token Stages Notable Recovery as BTC Taps $78K: Weekend Watch

Bitcoin’s overall dull price moves over the weekend saw a brief uptick earlier today after reports that the US President was evacuated after gunshots were heard during a White House event.

Several altcoins have produced more notable gains over the past 24 hours, including XMR and SKY from the larger- and mid-cap alts, while BNB is down by 1%.

BTC Taps $78K

The primary cryptocurrency began the week on the wrong foot, dipping below $74,000 on Monday after last weekend’s developments on the US-Iran war front. However, it quickly rebounded, and when the ceasefire was extended on Tuesday, it jumped to an 11-week peak of almost $79,600.

Nevertheless, the bulls were exhausted after this impressive run, and BTC quickly retreated to $77,000. It spent the next several days trading sideways between that level, which served as the lower boundary, and $78,500, which was the upper one.

It slipped again to $77,200 yesterday when US President Donald Trump pulled out the delegation from peace talks with the Iranian side, which had also left Pakistan minutes before that.

Another major development took place during the night as the POTUS was evacuated from a White House event after multiple gunshots were heard, and the Secret Service apprehended a 31-year-old Californian resident carrying several guns. BTC jumped by a grand within minutes, touching $78,200 before it retraced slightly to $78,000.

Its market cap remains around $1.560 trillion, while its dominance over the alts on CG is well above 58%.

PI Rebounds

The native token of the Pi Network ecosystem has felt some adverse price moves as of late, but the past 24 hours have been quite beneficial. PI has jumped by over 5% daily and now sits above $0.18. The only coin with a more impressive performance today is STABLE, which has added 7% of value to $0.034.

XMR and SKY have jumped by over 4% daily, while the rest of the larger-cap alts sit a lot calmer. ETH, TRX, and DOGE are slightly in the green, while XRP, BNB, SOL, HYPE, and BCH have posted minor losses. RAIN has dumped the most from this cohort of assets, losing 5% daily.

The total crypto market cap has neared $2.7 trillion on CG again after adding $40 billion from yesterday’s low.