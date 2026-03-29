Pi Network’s PI Token Rebounds, Bitcoin (BTC) Maintains $66K: Weekend Watch

Meanwhile, SIREN is once again the daily top performer, surging by double-digits to $1.80.

Despite some warnings about more volatility over the weekend, bitcoin’s price has actually remained quite flat, trading above $66,000 for 36 hours or so now.

Most larger-cap alts have mimicked BTC’s performance, with little to no movements from the likes of ETH, XRP, SOL, and BNB.

BTC Stabilizes at $66K

The primary cryptocurrency spent the previous weekend on a higher note, trading above $70,000 and even close to $71,000. Sunday brought the first leg down after the latest escalation on the US/Israel-Iran front at the time, and the bulls drove it further south to $67,500 on Monday morning when the legacy financial markets started to open.

BTC exploded to nearly $72,000 later on Monday when US President Trump said they had reached a de-escalation deal with Iran, but it dropped to $69,000 after the Middle Eastern country denied the claims. Nevertheless, the bulls were persistent at the time, driving bitcoin to $72,000 on Wednesday morning.

Another rejection followed, and the culmination took place on Friday when the cryptocurrency dumped to a 4-week low of $65,500, which led to even more fear in the markets. It managed to rebound from that local low and has remained above $66,000 ever since in what has become a rather dull weekend, which contrasts with some expectations.

Yet, its market capitalization struggles at $1.330 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is down to 56% on CG.

SIREN Goes Wild Again, PI Rebounds

SIREN continues to be the most volatile altcoin, posting another 13% surge in the past 24 hours and trading at $1.80. It rocketed to $3.60 earlier this week, before it dumped to $1.00, but it has been performing well in the past few days.

Pi Network’s PI token has gained over 3% since yesterday, and now trades around $0.18 after dipping below $0.175. The community here is expecting a big update to be completed in the next week or so.

In contrast, ETH, XRP, SOL, and DOGE are with minor losses, while TRX, BCH, XMR, HYPE, and BNB are slightly in the green. RAIN is up by over 3% daily.

The total crypto market cap has remained at essentially the same spot as yesterday, at around $2.370 trillion on CG.