Pi Network’s PI Token Listed on Major Exchange Ahead of Pi Day: Details

PI has become one of the trendiest tokens today on CoinGecko, but its price has not benefited from the big announcement.

Ever since it saw the light of day over a year ago, the vast Pi Network community has speculated whether (or when) the underlying token will be listed on some of the largest and oldest crypto exchanges.

Although a few trading platforms continue to stay clear, the veteran US giant Kraken has joined the PI bandwagon following the likes of OKX, Bitget, MEXC, Gate, and others.

Coming soon: $PI@PiCoreTeam Pi Network is a mobile-first Layer-1 blockchain and developer platform enabling accessible crypto mining via smartphone, with a utility-based ecosystem on an identity-verified mainnet. Trading starts March 13 Get ready → https://t.co/47fNCUnRqD pic.twitter.com/nPmrRElAPW — Kraken Listings (@krakenlistings) March 12, 2026

There have been a growing number of speculations in the past month or so about this listing. In fact, one user tried to “manifest” precisely this – PI going live for trading on Kraken before March 14, known in the Pi Network community as Pi Day.

The exchange stated that trading will commence tomorrow, March 13. Interestingly, there has been no positive reaction from the underlying asset despite this major announcement.

Big listings tend to boost the token, but PI has remained flat over the past 24 hours. However, it’s one of the best performers on a weekly and monthly scale, gaining 24% since last Thursday and a whopping 65.6% since February 12.

A large portion of its recent gains could be attributed to the protocol updates, as the team announced the successful implementation of v19.6 and v19.9 consecutively. The next version, 20.2, is actually expected to be introduced today.

