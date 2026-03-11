Pi Network’s PI Token Jumps Again a Day Before Key Update Implementation

The updates recently implemented by the team, as well as the upcoming ones, continue to benefit Pi Network’s underlying asset, as PI is among the few alts in the green today.

Aside from the expected completion of protocol v20.2 upgrade by tomorrow, the Pi Network community is also anticipating Pi Day – March 14.

Pi’s Upcoming Updates

The past several weeks have been quite eventful for Pi Network, especially in terms of upgrades and price movements. On February 21, the team announced that the protocol v19.6 migration was successfully completed, and the subsequent v19.9 iteration arrived on March 4.

They explained at the time that the v20.2 update was next in line, with initial deadline expectations set for March 14, which was later moved to March 12. Both of the already completed updates were followed by impressive price gains from PI, and it seems the hype about the upcoming upgrade has not disappointed so far.

Another factor that could be boosting the native token is the buildup to what became known as Pi Day, March 14, due to its symbolic resemblance to the mathematical constant π. As it happened last year, the community has hyped itself up, expecting some major announcements, perhaps a listing on a top-tier exchange such as Binance.

PI Defies Market Correction

As mentioned above, the protocol updates and perhaps anticipation for Pi Day have resulted in impressive gains for PI lately. The token is up by over 6% in the past day and sits just inches below $0.23. Moreover, it’s one of the best-performing crypto assets on a monthly scale, gaining 56%, and it’s up by 73% since its latest all-time low of $0.1312 marked on February 11.

A few things to consider for its future price moves include the token unlock schedule, as over 13.5 million coins will be unlocked in three consecutive days starting today, and the number will jump to 17 million on March 17. Additionally, PI has a history of performing well in the weeks leading up to big announcements or updates, only to crash hard after in a classic sell-the-news event.

You may also like: