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Pi Network’s PI Token Erases Recent Gains, Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Toward $70K: Weekend Watch

Pi has plunged by over 30% in the past 24 hours. The gains charted after the Kraken listing have been pretty much erased.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Bitcoin’s price rally to $74,000 came to a quick halt, as it did during the previous attempt, and BTC is close to breaking below $70,000 after the latest massive attacks against Iran.

Most altcoins are in the red as well, with ETH slipping below $2,100, and ADA dropping by over 4% daily. CC is among the few exceptions today.

BTC Slides Toward $74K

The quickly escalating situation in the Middle East continues to impact most of bitcoin’s price moves. The asset dipped to $65,600 last Monday morning when most legacy financial markets opened for trading after the second weekend of the conflict. However, it rebounded quickly and challenged $70,000 on Wednesday.

Although it failed at first, the rather positive CPI numbers for February and Trump’s somewhat promising remarks about the war sent it flying to $71,800. It was stopped there at first and dropped to $69,000, but went hard on the offensive on Friday.

In less than a whole trading day, bitcoin shot up to a 10-day peak of $74,000. However, it was rejected immediately after it touched that line and fell to under $71,000. The latest attacks, which were described as some of the most devastating in the Middle East region, pushed it toward $70,000, a level that the bulls are currently trying to defend.

Its market cap has declined to $1.410 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is slightly below 57% on CG.

BTCUSD Mar 14. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD Mar 14. Source: TradingView

PI Plummets

Pi Network’s native token has been the most volatile in the crypto industry lately, and the past 24 hours have solidified this trend. However, it’s in the opposite direction now. After rocketing to $0.30 yesterday on the hype of the big listing on Kraken, the token has plummeted by over 31% as of now, and it’s struggling to remain above $0.20 as of press time.

Meanwhile, most larger-cap alts are also in the red, but in a significantly less violent manner. ETH is beneath $2,100 after a 1.3% daily drop, and BNB is down to $650 after a 2% decline. XRP struggles at $1.40, SOL is down to $87, while ADA has dumped by over 4%. CC has defied the market-wide correction, with a 5% increase to $0.155.

The total crypto market cap has erased roughly $100 billion since yesterday’s peak and is down to $2.480 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview Mar 14. Source: QuantifyCrypto
Cryptocurrency Market Overview Mar 14. Source: QuantifyCrypto

 

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.