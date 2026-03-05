Pi Network’s PI Steals the Show With Big Rally, Bitcoin Stopped at $74K: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s price resurgence over the past 24 hours has been quite impressive, as the asset surged to its highest levels in a month at $74,000, where it faced some resistance.

Most altcoins are well in the green today as well, with ETH reclaiming the $2,000 and $2,100 lines, while SOL is up to $90.

BTC Tapped $74K

It was just several days ago, on Saturday, when the primary cryptocurrency plummeted to $63,000 from $66,000 after the US and Israel joined forces to attack Iran. Although the Middle Eastern country responded immediately against numerous targets in the region and its Supreme Leader was killed, BTC didn’t continue to free fall – just the opposite, it rebounded to $68,000 on that same day.

More volatility ensued in the following couple of days, with BTC slipping to $65,200 when it surged by 5% in an hour to $70,000. It was rejected there at first, as it happened during the previous week’s attempt, but the bulls were not to be denied this time.

After they regrouped on Monday and Tuesday, they initiated a substantial leg up yesterday, driving bitcoin to its highest level since early February at $74,000. This meant that the cryptocurrency had added $11,000 since its Saturday low after the attacks began.

Although it was stopped there and now trades around $72,000, it’s still 3% up on the day. Its market cap has surged to almost $1.450 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts stands tall at 57.4%.

ETH Above $2.1K, PI on a Roll

Ethereum surged from under $2,000 to $2,200, where it was stopped, but still trades above $2,100 now after a 4% daily increase. SOL is back to $90, while DOGE has risen by 5% to $0.095. XRP, BNB, TRX, ADA, and LINK are also slightly in the green, while XMR is up by almost 5% to $362.

Pi Network’s native token has stolen the show once again. Perhaps driven by the overall market revival and some crucial updates to the network behind it, the PI token has surged by 13% daily and now sits above $0.195. SKY, JUP, and DCR follow suit in terms of daily gains.

The total crypto market cap has added another $60 billion in a day and now sits above $2.5 trillion on CG.