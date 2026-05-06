Pi Network’s PI Reclaims Key Support Ahead of Founders’ Speeches in Miami

Here's when the two project co-founders will speak and about what. The community anticipates another major announcement.

One of the largest cryptocurrency conferences of the year takes place between May 5 and 7, and Pi Network’s own Chengdiao Fan and Nicolas Kokkalis will take the stage to deliver speeches.

Perhaps due to the building anticipation and the recent protocol updates, the project’s native token posted a minor gain in the past 24 hours.

Co-Founders to Speak

Some of the most notable names in the cryptocurrency industry, such as Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse, and Strategy’s Michael Saylor, will take the main stage during the highly anticipated conference, alongside Eric Trump, Kevin O’Leary, and Grant Cardone. In total, more than 500 speakers will be at the event, and Pi Network’s co-founders will join them today and tomorrow.

Chengdiao Fan will take the stage on May 6 between 11:15 and 11:35 AM EDT. She will speak on “aligning web3, AI, and blockchain for utility” to explore how Pi Network’s infrastructure, verified identity, and “globally engaged network can support utility-driven products and AI-era business models,” according to the team’s X post.

Recall that some of the latest Pi moves in AI and blockchain included completing over 526 million validation tasks by combining the growing technology phenomenon and human input.

Nicolas Kokkalis will join a panel on Thursday between 10:15 and 10:45 AM EDT at the same Convergence Stage, titled “How to prove you’re human in an AI world (without doxing yourself).” The participants will talk about how the Internet’s trust model is breaking as AI systems become capable of creating bots that can generate profiles and interact like real users.

The team said both these sessions will highlight the project’s approach to the AI era:

“Supporting utility-driven products and sustainable business models through blockchain, verified identity, and a globally engaged network, while enabling global identity verification and providing authenticity solutions through Pi’s native KYC solution.”

It’s worth noting that Pi Network’s co-founders made major announcements at previous big conferences, which may be why community members anticipate history repeating itself.

PI Price Rebounds

The protocol’s native token rocketed to $0.20 last week, where it was halted and driven south to $0.17 within hours. However, it rebounded swiftly in the following days and earlier today pumped above $0.186. This came following the latest project updates and announcements about the upcoming ones.

Although PI failed to join yesterday’s market-wide revival, in which BTC surged above $81,500 for the first time in over three months, it stands in the green today and has solidified its position as the 45th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.