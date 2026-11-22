Bitcoin’s massive rollercoaster that began on Friday continued on Saturday with a multi-year low before the asset finally rebounded by several grand.

Most altcoins are also in the green today following a similarly painful ride experienced at the end of the week. Pi Network’s native token, for example, tanked to a fresh all-time low before jumping by 6%.

BTC’s Crash and Rebound

The days and weeks leading up to the massive Anthropic IPO, which took place on Thursday, didn’t go all that well for the primary cryptocurrency. Market analysts blamed it on the Wall Street listing, as investors were allegedly moving out of crypto to gain more liquidity. This translated into a mind-blowing crash for BTC, which traded at $81,000 less than three weeks ago.

However, its nosedive began on November 6 and culminated yesterday, at least for now. The past week alone saw the asset tumble from $66,000 to $55,000 on Saturday. This meant that the July 1 bottom of $57,800 had given in, and the cryptocurrency dumped to its lowest price level since before the US election in late 2024.

After losing $21,000 in weeks, BTC finally rebounded and jumped to roughly $61,000 on Saturday afternoon. However, it couldn’t go past that level and has declined to $59,000 as of now. Its market capitalization has recovered to $1.18 trillion on CMC, but its dominance over the altcoins remains at 58.5%, down from over 60% just several days ago.

Alts Turn Green(ish)

Let’s not sugarcoat this; today’s green(ish) charts do not mean that the altcoins have charted massive gains. Instead, it means that yesterday was a very painful day and most have rebounded from the multi-month or year lows. ETH, for instance, dumped below $1,550 but now sits above $1,660. XRP is at $0.92, while SOL fights for $70.

Actual and more impressive gains come from XMR, which has soared by 10% to $485. ZEC and NEAR are up by 6%, while VVV, NIGHT, and PIEVERSE have marked double-digit gains.

Pi Network’s native token sank to another all-time low of $0.047. It has jumped by nearly 12% since then and now sits at $0.053.

The total crypto market cap has gained 1.5% and now sits barely above $2 trillion on CMC.