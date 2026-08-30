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Pi Network’s PI Defends a Critical Support, Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $78K: Weekend Watch

UNI is today's top performer, skyrocketing by over 11%.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Bitcoin’s gradual price recovery after Friday’s dip below $77,000 continues into the weekend, with the asset barely moving past $78,000 today.

Most larger-cap alts have posted minor gains as well, but ETH remains below $2,500, BNB is still beneath $700, and XRP keeps fighting for $1.40.

BTC Taps $78K

The price explosion that took place within 48 hours in the middle of the month drove bitcoin out of its slumber, surging from under $65,000 to $80,000. Although the asset was stopped there at first and slipped below $75,500 last weekend, the bulls returned during the business week.

This time, they managed to push it beyond $80,000 and even $81,000 on a couple of occasions. The last attempt was on Thursday morning when BTC reached $81,500 for the first time in 15 weeks. However, its ascent was halted at this point, and it retraced hard on Friday to under $77,000.

This correction occurred after Kevin Warsh’s first speech at Jackson Hole, in which he maintained a hawkish stance. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency has managed to reclaim some ground since then, rising above $77,000 yesterday and up to $78,150 as of press time on Sunday morning.

Its market capitalization has increased by roughly $15 billion in a day and is up to $1.570 trillion on CG. Its dominance over the alts is also on the rise, touching 58% on the same data aggregator.

BTCUSD August 30. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD August 30. Source: TradingView

PI Above $0.09, UNI Rockets

Ethereum is slightly in the green and now sits above $2,450, but it’s still below the key $2,500 level. BNB eyes $700 once again, while XRP can’t reclaim the $1.40 line. SOL, TRX, and HYPE are also slightly in the green, while ZEC is up by 3.5% to $830.

UNI has rocketed the most from this cohort of assets, surging by 11% to $4.9. CC and PUMP follow suit, while ENA has dumped the most, losing 3.3% of value.

Pi Network’s native token slipped below the crucial $0.09 support on Friday but has managed to defend it and now trades above $0.091.

The total crypto market cap has added around $30 billion daily, and is up to $2.740 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview August 30. Source: QuantifyCrypto
Cryptocurrency Market Overview August 30. Source: QuantifyCrypto

 

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.