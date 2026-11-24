Pi Network’s PI remains heavily suppressed after crashing by 77% over the past year and recently plunging to a new all-time low.

Its free fall comes despite the Core Team’s efforts to boost engagement through various announcements and initiatives. Here’s a look at the next major event on the horizon and the key details developers should know.

What’s Next on the Calendar?

The team behind the controversial crypto project invited developers, startups, and innovators worldwide to join Pi Next: Pi Network’s new hackathon.

“Build your application on Pi’s Developer Web Console and launch into Pi’s 60+ million Engaged User ecosystem to compete for a prize pool of 200,000 USDT,” the official message reads.

Those willing to participate should register in the Developer Web Console and explore its AI coding agent support to help create and integrate their Pi applications. Developers can also join the initiative by publishing a SoloHost app for Pi Desktop, which boasts a network of more than 420,000 nodes and users.

“Users can then discover, assess, install, and run these self-hosted apps on their own computers. SoloHost apps can be self-hosted apps, such as AI agents running locally, or distributed computing use cases like AI training and inference,” the team added.

Developers have until January 5, 2027, to submit their apps through the Developer Web Console, along with a short demo video explaining what the product does, who it is for, and how it integrates Pi. Teams must also list all members in their submission.

To qualify, every application must have an English name, accurate description, preview images, PiNet integration, a privacy policy, and a logo that complies with Pi’s trademark guidelines. SoloHost apps will also need to comply with the specific publishing rules.

Earlier this month, Pi Network concluded its first Ecosystem Summit. It was a three-day online event that focused on developer tools, ecosystem initiatives, project showcases, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). A hackathon offering 200,000 USDT in rewards was the centerpiece of the summit’s final day.

PI Price Outlook

Despite the recent team efforts and the upcoming initiatives, Pi Network’s native token continues to underperform. Just a few days ago, it plummeted to a new historic low below $0.05, then rebounded to $0.056 (per CoinGecko). This represents a whopping 98% crash from the all-time high of roughly $3 seen in early 2025.

PI is still part of the crypto top 100, although its position appears increasingly vulnerable amid the prolonged downtrend. As of press time, its market capitalization stands at around $630 million, making it the 88th-largest cryptocurrency.